50,000 join world’s largest Israel solidarity event in New York
Freed hostages join 50,000 participants in historic march through Manhattan
Six former hostages were amongst the tens of thousands of people marching through Manhattan on Sunday in the largest pro-Israel rally held outside the country.
Eliya Cohen, Ilana Gritzewsky, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith and Aviva Siegel, and Andrey Kozlov – joined the 50,000 strong crowd for ‘Israel Day on Fifth’, carrying photographs of 58 hostages still held in Gaza.
The theme was ‘Hatikvah’ or ‘hope’, with a huge tree covered in yellow in the centre of the parade, the colour representing the hostages.
Amid a surge in antisemitic incidents and ongoing anti-Israel protests across the city, security at the 60-year old event was extremely tight, with emergency units, helicopters, drones, canine teams, counterterror officers and thousands of uniformed personnel.
Freed in February after nearly 500 days in captivity, Eliya Cohen said: “For me, it’s a way to tell the world what’s happening underground in Gaza. It’s unimaginable. And the world chooses not to see. Today, we made sure they did.”
New York Mayor Eric Adams, who joined the march, said the city would not be intimidated. “There were those who called for this event to be cancelled—but we will never surrender to fear. We will protect every participant and respond forcefully to any disruption.”
Marching alongside Adams, Israeli and American government officials, Knesset members, and leaders from across the Jewish and interfaith communities, was KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski.
The philanthropic organisation, contributing £75k in support of the parade, marched alongside Jewish National Fund-USA, highlighting a shared commitment to rehabilitating communities in the Gaza Envelope.
Ovadia-Luski said: “At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, we must stand united and determined.”
The event’s name was changed from “Celebrate Israel Parade” to “Israel Day on Fifth in 2023, in a show of solidarity with Israel during times of war.
- To watch a video of the event, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.