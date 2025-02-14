Mayor’s funding boosting for community groups welcomed
London Jewish Forum co-chair says 'Love and Wanted' campaign will 'strengthen a shared sense of belonging'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
London Jewish Forum co-chair Amanda Bowman has welcomed the Mayor’s announcement of new funding for community groups and a major new campaign to foster cohesion in the capital.
Sadiq Khan is is working with London Councils, London Legal Support Trust and The National Lottery Community Fund to distribute more than £985,000 to community groups in every borough through the Government’s Community Recovery Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.
While a new Loved and Wanted campaign brings together a broad range of organisations and community groups to show the world that diversity is London’s greatest strength and that people from all backgrounds are celebrated and welcomed.
Bowman said: “London is facing increasing challenges to social cohesion, which has had a particular impact on our Jewish community.
“A report released this week on antisemitic incidents in 2024 revealed that over half of all anti-Jewish hate reported in the UK takes place in London.
“Against this backdrop, we welcome the ‘Loved and Wanted’ campaign, which seeks to bring communities together and strengthen a shared sense of belonging.
“We look forward to working with the Mayor, his team, and London councils to celebrate the capital’s diversity, inclusivity and unity, particularly at this time of global uncertainty and division.
“Our priority is to ensure that London remains a safe and welcoming city for the Jewish community while continuing to build strong relationships with other communities to create an environment where everyone feels valued and welcome.”
The campaign comes six months after disorder took place across towns and cities in the UK and at a time when fear and division is being spread in the UK and around the world.
Since October 2023, the capital has seen a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia.
New polling shows that eight in 10 Londoners (79 per cent) think it’s important that there is an increase in a sense of unity amongst people in London, and three quarters (75 per cent) say it’s important that the Mayor promotes it.
The Mayor officially launched the campaign on Valentine’s Day at Outernet London, the largest digital exhibition space in Europe, which is hosting a ‘Loved and Wanted’ digital immersive experience.
He was joined by faith leaders and representatives from London’s communities, including LGBTQI+, migrant and deaf and disabled Londoners, soul singer and activist Mica Paris and Ukrainian chef and digital artist Alisa Cooper to send a powerful message of unity to Londoners.
Outernet’s screens will display the ‘You are loved and wanted in London’ graphics throughout February.
The message is also translated into 17 languages, alongside quotes from Londoners sharing examples about how they feel loved and wanted in the city.
Khan said: “London is the greatest city in the world because of the incredible people who live here. Londoners come from every walk of life, from every religious, ethnic and social background and from all over the world to make this fantastic city.
“Sadly, we are living in increasingly uncertain and unsettling times and I know the worry and concern that this is having in our communities. That’s why we’re bringing together organisations and community groups across the capital to send a clear message that all Londoners are loved and wanted in our great city. London is, and always be, a place for everyone.”
