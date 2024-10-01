British forces ‘played part’ in defending Israel during Iranian attack

Defence Secretary John Healey has condemned Iran’s missile attack against Israel and confimed that “British forces played their part” in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

In a statement posted by the Ministry of Defence on X, Healey added: “I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism. The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

His statement came after Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a speech at Downing Street to condemn Iran, and confirm the UK stood “with Israel.”

The PM said:”“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks. Together with its proxies like Hezbollah, Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long”.

Jewish News understands that the UK played a similar role to when it defended Israel from an Iranian attack in April when RAF fighter jets shot down a number of drones, with support from several other countries including the US.