British nationals urged by Foreign Secretary to leave Lebanon
British nationals have been urged to leave Lebanon and not travel to the country amid mounting tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia.
David Lammy said events were “fast-moving” and Foreign Office staff are working “round the clock” to help ensure the safety of UK citizens.
Fierce diplomatic efforts are being made to prevent the conflict spiralling into regional war after an escalation in fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah.
The Foreign Secretary said on Monday: “We are advising British nationals to leave Lebanon and not to travel to the country.
“This is a fast-moving situation. FCDO staff are working round the clock to help ensure the safety of British nationals.”
In its travel guidance, the Foreign Office warns events in the region could escalate with “little warning” and leave commercial routes out of Lebanon severely disrupted.
“Do not rely on FCDO being able to evacuate you in an emergency,” it adds. “You should have a personal emergency plan that does not rely on the UK government.
“This may include the ability to leave quickly or to shelter in place if you judge it necessary and safe to do so.”
Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily over the border since the war in Gaza erupted in October, but tensions have heightened following a strike in the Golan Heights.
Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed heavy retaliation and blamed Hezbollah for the rocket, which killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled area.
Unusually, Hezbollah has denied any role in the strike.
Early on Monday, Israeli strikes hit a motorcycle in Lebanon near the border, killing two people and wounding three others, Lebanese state media said.
Visiting the football field in Majdal Shams hit by the rocket, Israel’s prime minister Mr Netanyahu said: “The state of Israel will not and cannot overlook this. Our response will come, and it will be severe.”
