Business leaders unite to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

More than 250 business leaders representing over 50 well-known companies employing more than two million people took time out from their busy days to listen to Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE tell her story of surviving forced labour and two Nazi concentration camps.

Thousands more live-streamed the special event on Tuesday at The Runnymede hotel in Windsor organised by Bourne Leisure and supported by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

This significant occasion commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day and underscored the importance of education and remembrance in combating antisemitism. Mala herself had just returned from the international commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The event was introduced and hosted by Bourne Leisure CEO Paul Flaum, and brought together a diverse array of businesses, including representatives from Barclays, Google, Sainsbury’s, British Airways, Hilton, Wickes, IHG, Pizza Express, Travelodge, Morgan Stanley and major pub groups Greene King, Stonegate, Fullers. Guests were profoundly moved by Mala Tribich’s harrowing and inspirational account of her experiences during the Holocaust.

Paul Flaum, CEO of Bourne Leisure, commented: “It’s the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – and there are not many years left to hear a living testimony from a survivor. We were honoured and privileged to hear the testimony of a survivor, and I feel enormously proud of the business community, especially the 50 brands representing 1.5m employees, for coming to listen to first-hand.

“Our responsibility remains firm to educate others to make sure we understand what ‘never again’ really means.

“The opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. The responsibility for everyone is never to be indifferent to hate.”

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “This event is a powerful example of how businesses and organisations can come together to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. No one can leave unmoved after hearing Mala’s harrowing testimony, and I am sure it is something that will stay with everyone. Huge thanks to Bourne Leisure and Paul Flaum for organising this incredible gathering.”