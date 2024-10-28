David Lammy: We do not mourn the deaths of heads of proscribed terror organisations
Foreign Secretary uses latest Commons statement on the Middle East to reject calls for a complete arms sale ban on Israel
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
David Lammy has told MPs in his first Commons statement since Israeli airstrikes on Iran:”We do not mourn the deaths of the heads of proscribed terrorist organisations.”
Addressing the House, the foreign secretary added:”Let me be clear, the government unequivocally condemns Iranian attacks on Israel.
“This government has imposed three rounds of sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations responsible for malign activity, most recently on the 14th of October, and we have consistently supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Iranian attacks and attacks by Iranian backed terrorists whose goal is to completely eradicate the Israeli state.”
Later, Lammy also said he did not support calls for a complete arms sale ban on Israel in response to the continued loss of life and humanitarian situation in northern Gaza.
Responding to a question from the Labour benches he said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “dire” but he did not agree on a full arms embargo, giving the example of the missile barrage directed at Israel from Iran on October 1st.
“It would be quite wrong not to support Israel,” said Lammy on Monday.
The MP for Tottenham also noted how targeted Israeli strikes had hit military sites inside Iran including a missile manufacturer and an air defense base.
“This was in response to Iran’s escalatory ballistic missile attacks on Israel condemned across the House,” he said.
“These attacks were the latest in a long history of malign Iranian activity in its nuclear program, with their total enriched Iranian stockpile, now reported by the high AEA to be 30 times the JCPOA limit.
“And political, financial and military support for militias, including Hezbollah and Hamas.”
Lammy also appeared to shed light on on-going efforts to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps by the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
He pointed to the difference between earlier proscription of terrorist organisations such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and a “state” linked organisation such as the IRGC.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.