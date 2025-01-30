Endangered Polish synagogue shortlisted for European heritage support award
Dating back to the 17th century, historic Orla shul hopes to secure funding to guide its preservation and development
An historic 17th century Polish synagogue has been shortlisted for this year’s ‘7 Most Endangered’ (7ME) heritage sites in Europe programme.
Since its launch in 2013, the project has become a leading civil society initiative dedicated to safeguarding Europe’s endangered heritage. If Orla synagogue reaches the final seven selected, it will receive funding and expert advice to help guide its preservation and development.
Jews have lived in Orla since the 16th century, and formed a majority of the village’s population on the eve of the second world war.
In March 1942, the community was forcibly moved into a ghetto and, later that same year, transported to Treblinka extermination camp. The synagogue served as a storehouse for property stolen by the German soldiers from the Jewish population and the Ark was destroyed.
After the war, the synagogue building stood empty and neglected, occasionally used as a storage facility while its condition deteriorated.
Since 2010, the synagogue has been owned by the Foundation for the Preservation of Jewish Heritage in Poland (FODZ) and in 2022 worked in collaboration with The Foundation for Jewish Heritage (FJH) and the University of the Arts Poznan to create an arts festival based at the shul.
FJH also assisted FODZ in applying for the 7ME programme and more recently secured funding to enable a feasibility study to test the concept of transforming the site into a centre for arts and education.
Piotr Puchta, chief executive of FODZ, said: “It is very significant for the future of our work with Orla synagogue that it has achieved this recognition by Europa Nostra as a leading European heritage site and one in danger. The synagogue absolutely deserves this attention.”
Michael Mail, chief executive of FJH, said: “Orla synagogue is a striking and important building that celebrates and commemorates a community destroyed in the Holocaust. We need to ensure such vulnerable sites are protected and repurposed to ensure their futures as part of European memory.”
- The 7ME Award is run by European heritage civil society network, Europa Nostra with the support of the European Investment Bank.
