Families of Israeli hostages in UK as ceasefire’s second phase stalls

Israeli families of hostages are in London to call on the UK government to push Benjamin Netanyahu to expedite the release of their loved ones before it’s too late.

With the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire stalled and negotiations at a standstill, desperation is mounting.

At a press conference at the Israeli embassy in central London on Monday, Yehuda Cohen, whose 20-year-old son Nimrod was kidnapped on 7 October, voiced deep frustration over the deadlock.

“Everything stands on Netanyahu,” Cohen said. “He refuses to secure a permanent ceasefire. He wants to stay in power.”

Nimrod is believed to be alive but remains in captivity with little information available. “The only thing left is for him to come home,” Cohen added.

The first phase of the ceasefire saw 33 Israeli hostages released, including the bodies of eight who had died in captivity or during the 7 October Hamas terror attack, which killed approximately 1,200 people and led to more than 250 hostages being taken. In exchange, Israel has released more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences.

The second phase, expected to secure the release of 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, has yet to materialise. The Israeli government insists that Hamas must agree to an Israeli withdrawal from key areas in Gaza, while Hamas demands the preservation of its military infrastructure, leading to a stalemate.

As the impasse drags on, families fear time has almost run out.

Ditza Or, a British-Israeli whose son Avinatan, 32, was kidnapped at the Supernova music festival, has spent more than 500 days advocating for his release. His girlfriend, Noa Argamani, was rescued in June, but he remains captive.

“Before 7 October, I was Ditza Or, with a full life, a profession,” she said. “Since then, I’m only the mother of Avinatan. I fight for him 24/7.”

Others worry about their loved ones’ deteriorating health. Alon Ohel, 24, a pianist, was captured after seeking refuge in a bomb shelter. His family recently learned he is severely wounded from shrapnel injuries to his eye and body and has received no medical treatment.

“He’s left there all alone. His life is in danger,” his aunt Noga Gur-Arye pleaded.

The U.S. has proposed extending the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, ending 20 April. Under this plan, Hamas would release half the hostages on day one, with the rest freed after a permanent ceasefire agreement. However, the proposal has yet to gain broad support.

For Ayelet Kaufman, the fight is deeply personal. Her brother, Hadar Goldin, was kidnapped and killed by Hamas in 2014. For a decade, she has pushed for the return of his remains, a battle now echoed in the current hostage crisis.

Kaufman’s family lived in Cambridge for four years, making the UK a “second home.” She refuses to accept further delays.

“It’s been 10 years of waiting, and I’ll cry even 10 more if I have to, until everyone is back home,” she said. “There’s no way we’re giving up on our kids.”