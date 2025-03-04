Families of Israeli hostages in UK as ceasefire’s second phase stalls
Discussions on advancing to the second phase of the deal— which includes the release of the remaining 59 hostages and a permanent end to the war— are still yet to start
Israeli families of hostages are in London to call on the UK government to push Benjamin Netanyahu to expedite the release of their loved ones before it’s too late.
With the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire stalled and negotiations at a standstill, desperation is mounting.
At a press conference at the Israeli embassy in central London on Monday, Yehuda Cohen, whose 20-year-old son Nimrod was kidnapped on 7 October, voiced deep frustration over the deadlock.
“Everything stands on Netanyahu,” Cohen said. “He refuses to secure a permanent ceasefire. He wants to stay in power.”
Nimrod is believed to be alive but remains in captivity with little information available. “The only thing left is for him to come home,” Cohen added.
The first phase of the ceasefire saw 33 Israeli hostages released, including the bodies of eight who had died in captivity or during the 7 October Hamas terror attack, which killed approximately 1,200 people and led to more than 250 hostages being taken. In exchange, Israel has released more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, many serving life sentences.
The second phase, expected to secure the release of 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, has yet to materialise. The Israeli government insists that Hamas must agree to an Israeli withdrawal from key areas in Gaza, while Hamas demands the preservation of its military infrastructure, leading to a stalemate.
As the impasse drags on, families fear time has almost run out.
Ditza Or, a British-Israeli whose son Avinatan, 32, was kidnapped at the Supernova music festival, has spent more than 500 days advocating for his release. His girlfriend, Noa Argamani, was rescued in June, but he remains captive.
“Before 7 October, I was Ditza Or, with a full life, a profession,” she said. “Since then, I’m only the mother of Avinatan. I fight for him 24/7.”
Others worry about their loved ones’ deteriorating health. Alon Ohel, 24, a pianist, was captured after seeking refuge in a bomb shelter. His family recently learned he is severely wounded from shrapnel injuries to his eye and body and has received no medical treatment.
“He’s left there all alone. His life is in danger,” his aunt Noga Gur-Arye pleaded.
The U.S. has proposed extending the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, ending 20 April. Under this plan, Hamas would release half the hostages on day one, with the rest freed after a permanent ceasefire agreement. However, the proposal has yet to gain broad support.
For Ayelet Kaufman, the fight is deeply personal. Her brother, Hadar Goldin, was kidnapped and killed by Hamas in 2014. For a decade, she has pushed for the return of his remains, a battle now echoed in the current hostage crisis.
Kaufman’s family lived in Cambridge for four years, making the UK a “second home.” She refuses to accept further delays.
“It’s been 10 years of waiting, and I’ll cry even 10 more if I have to, until everyone is back home,” she said. “There’s no way we’re giving up on our kids.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.