Family of freed hostage say he is frail and ‘the spark was gone from his eyes’

The British family of released hostage Eli Sharabi have spoken of their relief that he has been freed, but say he looks “incredibly frail” and “the spark was gone from his eyes”.

Mr Sharabi was taken captive from Kibbutz Beeri by terrorists on 7 October 2023.

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed by terrorists while hiding in their safe room, and his brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Saturday Mr Sharabi, 52, and fellow captives Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, appeared thin as they were paraded by Hamas gunmen on a stage in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

His brother-in-law Steve Brisley, 48, of Bridgend, Wales, told the PA news agency: “It has been a day of relief, all the way through joy, all the way through to heartache. Really, it’s a real sort of the real spectrum emotions.

“Up until his name came out on the list yesterday afternoon, we still didn’t know whether he was alive or dead.”

The hostages’ emaciated condition and the stage-managed ceremony, a departure from previous hostage releases where the captives were not made to speak, sparked outrage in Israel.

After watching the televised ceremony from his home in Britain, Mr Brisley said he did not recognise Mr Sharabi at first, as he looked “incredibly frail, incredibly pale and it’s clear that he’s not seen daylight for some time”.

He added: “It really struck me how it’s clear how much weight he’s lost. I mean, the baggy clothes were hanging off of him. You could see his wrists were bony.

“The thing that really struck me was his face. It’s drawn and it’s gaunt, the dark rings around his eyes.

“Eli has always been a very happy, smiley man and he smiles with his whole face and with his eyes.

“It was the spark was gone from his eyes, that’s the thing I think I found most distressing to see. He looked confused and and disorientated.

“It’s not the Eli that that I know and love. Obviously, the impact of 491 days was written all over his face.”

The three Israeli men were released in the fifth round of exchanges of hostages for Palestinians jailed by Israel.

They were forced to give statements before waving and being taken away by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which facilitated the handover.

The ICRC said it was “increasingly concerned about the conditions surrounding release operations” and “strongly” urged all parties, including the mediators, “to take responsibility to ensure that future releases are dignified and private”.

Mr Sharabi and Mr Ben Ami were both seized from kibbutz Beeri, and Mr Levy was captured at the Nova music festival.

Gillian Brisley clutched a teddy bear that once belonged to her murdered daughter Lianne as she watched her son-in-law’s release with her husband Pete from their home in Britain.

She said: “The emotion of seeing him also then brought the grief of losing our girls right up to our throats.

“We just sat here and we cried. We cried for our loss. We cried with relief that Eli was on his way home. We cried for Yossi. Just, you know, mixed emotions.”

They commented that it “looks as though he’s been to Belsen”, referring to the Second World War concentration camp.

It is not known if Mr Sharabi is aware that his loved ones were killed.

Steve Brisley added: “I do wonder if he hasn’t known about it all this time, is the prospect of being reunited with Lianne and the girls been what’s kept him going and nourished him for 491 days?

“What is it going to do to the man when he finds out that they’re gone, because family is everything to him.

“He is a family man and everything he does, everything he is, is for his family. The joy he may have felt at walking to freedom will be completely shattered by the news that his family has gone.”

As with other released hostages, Mr Sharabi’s relatives expect he will stay at a medical centre in central Tel Aviv, where the hospitals have set up special wings so the former hostages and their families can have privacy.

A multi-disciplinary team of social workers, psychiatrists, dietitians and specialist clinicians are on hand to help with the physical and mental recovery.

A statement from the Sharabi and Brisley families, and their lawyers, condemned hostage-taking as “a war crime” and demanded that the other captives be immediately released.

It said: “The disgusting spectacle of gaunt and terrified hostages being forced to ‘thank’ their captors surrounded by the armed militants who are responsible for their and their families’ torture over 16 months should be a wake-up call for the world.”

Sharone Lifschitz, whose 84-year-old father, Oded Lifshitz, was taken from Kibbutz Nir on October 7, said: “This is hell. The hostages must come home now.”

After seeing the condition of the hostages and the stage-managed ceremony, the office of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said “we will not accept the shocking scenes” that played out.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the “difficult scenes” were reason to extend the truce with Hamas and bring home the dozens of remaining hostages.

In response, Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed it had “made efforts to preserve their lives despite the (Israeli) bombardment”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “dismayed” to see Mr Sharabi’s condition.

“I shared the relief of so many at Eli Sharabi’s release earlier today but was dismayed to see his frail condition and the circumstances of his release.

“Having met his relatives I appreciate the deep pain they have endured and my thoughts are with them.

“We must continue to see all the hostages freed – these people were ripped away from their lives in the most brutal circumstances and held in appalling conditions.

“The ceasefire must hold and all efforts need to focus on full implementation of the remaining phases. This includes the return of further hostages, the continued increase of aid into Gaza and securing lasting peace in the Middle East.”

The ceasefire’s first phase calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.