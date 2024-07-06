Foreign Secretary Lammy commits to diplomatic moves for a ceasefire and hostage release

New foreign secretary David Lammy has promised to work with “tireless diplomacy” to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages still held captive by Hamas.

Outlining his position from the foreign office, Lammy said:””All of us recognise the agony of communities who have seen the scenes coming out of Israel and Gaza.

“But the job now is to get to work with tireless diplomacy to support an immediate ceasefire and move towards getting those hostages out.”

Lammy, who replaced Conservative David Cameron as foreign secretary, added that he will “do all I can diplomatically” to support US President Joe Biden’s efforts to secure the ceasefire.

The Tottenham MP, who has spoken at Labour Friends of Israel receptions in the past, was confirmed as foreign secretary by priome minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

A Labour government is expected to attempt to take a more assertive role in pushing for international efforts to boost the chances of talks between Israel and Palestinians on steps for a two state solution.

This scenario currently seems further away than ever as conflict continues in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Starmer has previously spoken of Labour’s “moral” duty to attempt to intervene in pushing for peace efforts.

Lammy is also known to be supportive to listening to the the views of the communal adcvocacy group Yachad alongside LFI, as well as seeking the viewpoint of Palestinian organisations seeking a peaceful resoluion to the conlfict with Israel.