German Stolpersteine ‘stumbling stones’ dug up and stolen on 7 October

Holocaust memorial stones in Germany were dug up and stolen on the anniversary of 7 October. The ten Stolpersteine or ‘stumbling stones’ were laid in memory of Shoah victims from the town of Zeitz.

The commemorative brass plaques, the size of a small cobblestone, are part of a project launched by artist German artist Gunter Demnig in 1992.

Placed in front of the last residences of identified Jewish people and others persecuted by the Nazi regime, the plaques are inscribed with the names of victims as well as what is known of their fates. They can be found across Germany and several parts of Europe.

In Zeitz, they were installed at the last known addresses of Siegfried Fürst, Bertha Mendelsohn née Bachmann, Emma Esther Mendelsohn née Bachmann, Siegfried Mendelsohn, Dr. Gustav Flörsheim, Hilda Flörsheim née Hamburger, Ingeborg Flörsheim, Auguste Lewy née Hesse, Hermann Blumenthal and Lydia Blumenthal née Weissmann.

On Monday, local residents of Zeitz noticed that unidentified perpetrators had, probably overnight on October 6th, removed all ten Stolpersteine in their town.

In an official police complaint, Mayor Kathrin Weber said: “We as the city of Zeitz, the entire city council, the board and the group leaders of the city council and I personally condemn this incomprehensible and unforgivable act. Given the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and the fact that memorial sites commemorating the victims of National Socialism were desecrated, this cannot simply be dismissed as theft.

“When you consider that millions of people were persecuted and murdered during the Second World War and that just a year ago more than 1,200 people were brutally killed and over 200 people were kidnapped in a Hamas attack, you cannot understand such an act and must view it as politically motivated and an attack on our democracy.”

In a statement on social media platform Twitter/X, Gotz Ulrich, the district administrator of Burgenlandkreis, which includes Zeitz, wrote:

“Unforgivable and never excusable: In #Zeitz ten #Stolpersteine were torn out of the sidewalks. They commemorated Jewish victims of the Nazi regime. Whoever does this also wants to tear the #Holocaust out of our #Erinnerungskultur . The greatest crime against humanity of all time must always remain a reminder of what people are capable of, what Germans were capable of. The stones must be replaced immediately.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive, the Holocaust Educational Trust, told Jewish News: “Across Europe, there are ‘stolpersteine’ or ‘stumbling stones’ placed on the streets outside homes of Jewish individuals who lived there before they were tragically murdered by the Nazis. They are memorials.

“The theft of all the stolpersteine in the town of Zeitz, on October 7th – the anniversary of the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel – is not simply a petty crime but a deliberate attempt to intimidate Jewish communities, desecrate the memory of those murdered during the Holocaust and whip up anti-Jewish hatred today.”

The city of Zeitz, together with the Stolpersteine Zitz initiative have set up a fundraising campaign to replace the stumbling stones, stating in a public release that they are “also speechless and angry about the brutal and despicable crime” and are “already receiving calls and emails asking how they can help so that the stumbling blocks can be remade and installed in the same place.”

There are also calls for for a city tour on Saturday, October 19th at 10 a.m. to the places where the Stolpersteine ​​were removed.