Hamas murdered Kfir and Ariel with their bare hands, says IDF

Hamas terrorists murdered children Ariel and Kfir Bibas “with their bare hands” weeks after their kidnapping from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th, says the IDF.

In a televised statement, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023.

“Contrary to Hamas’s lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered in cold blood by terrorists. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys — they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities. This assessment is based on both forensic findings, from the identification process, and intelligence that supports these findings. We have shared these findings, intelligence, and forensics with our partners around the world so they can verify it.”

He added that the boys’ father, recently released hostage Yarden Bibas “looked me in the eyes and asked that all the world know and be horrified by the manner in which they murdered his children.”

Hagari said: “The entire world must know exactly how the Hamas terrorist organisation operates. Ariel and Kfir were murdered, and then yesterday, their bodies were returned in a cynical and cruel ceremony in Gaza. Shiri Bibas, who was meant to be returned with her children to Israel as part of the agreement, was not returned by Hamas. Hamas lied and violated the agreement.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum says it is “shaken to the core by the horrifying findings confirming the cruel and brutal murder of Ariel and Kfir Bibas — just innocent infants — at the hands of Hamas.”

Tests at Israel’s Abu Kabir Forensic Institute determined that the third body released on Thursday was not Shiri Bibas, and no match was found with any other hostage. Hamas has claimed it is a “mix-up” and asked Israel to return the remains of the Gazan woman buried in the casket.