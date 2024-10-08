Thousands rally in Manchester in solidarity with Israel
Emotional speeches to mark 7 October
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
More than 4,000 people, including a large contingent of Manchester-based Iranians, gathered in the city on Sunday for a Manchester Stands With Israel March and Rally, organised by North West Friends of Israel (NWFOI) and supported by the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region (JRC).
Participants marched though the city centre to St Peter’s Square, to remember the 7 October 2023 atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel.
In addition to honouring the 1,200 people murdered by Hamas and calling for the immediate the release of the 101 hostages still held in Gaza, the event also paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the IDF, and took a stand against the rise in antisemitism the Jewish community in the UK has experienced since last year.
NWFOI co-chair Raphi Bloom told the crowd: “We are not Jews with trembling knees any more. We will always stand up for Israel and our Jewish community here, in the face of rising Jew hate”.
JRC chair Mark Adlestone OBE spoke of his desire to rebuild inter-faith relationships and have the difficult conversations that had often been absent in interfaith forums after 7 October. He also highlighted the need for an education initiative directed at the Muslim community, to explain why Israel and Zionism is so central to British Jews.
Josh Simons, who is Jewish and the newly elected Labour MP for Makerfield, spoke passionately about how he would always stand up for Israel in Parliament, and his pride in being a Zionist. He was followed by Manchester UJIA chair Carmel Berke, who remembered families murdered on 7 October, and Rabbi Greg Bank of Yeshurun Hebrew Congregation.
The last speaker was Board of Deputies staffer Adam Ma’anit, whose cousin Ma’ayan was murdered on 7 October by Hamas, and whose uncle, Tsachi Idan, is still being held hostage in Gaza.
The event concluded with emotional and uplifting music from Serge Fagelman, a blast of the shofar from Rabbi Amir Ellituv, a minute’s silence and the national anthems of Great Britain and Israel.
