Hundreds to gather for AJEX remembrance parade

Hundreds are set to gather at the Cenotaph for the annual remembrance parade and ceremony marking the contribution of Jewish service personnel to Britain’s war efforts.

AJEX, the Jewish Military Association, is asking the Jewish community to register to take part in the march, while those who want to support from the Whitehall pavement are encouraged to save the date. The parade marches off from Horse Guards Parade at 2pm down Whitehall, honouring the thousands of Jewish servicemen and women who have served the Crown.

This year’s theme, “Marching Together, Standing Tall,” emphasises unity and resilience, with Whitehall closed exclusively for the Jewish community to pay tribute and to stand against rising antisemitism.

AJEX chief executive Fiona Palmer said: “Whether marching or spectating, come join us at this landmark event, embodying both pride and remembrance. We are proud to be British Jews and remembrance is a key part of our story and legacy so relevant today.”

The organisation encourages families to bring younger generations, handing on the baton by their wearing relatives’ medals and sharing their stories.

The Parade will be attended by Jewish Cadets from JFS and JCOSS, and by the JLGB who will march alongside veterans.

AJEX national chair Dan Fox said: “The parade is a blend of military tradition and Jewish values, a time to honour those who served and to take a stand against antisemitism. It is where we can remember together and stand tall.”

The 2024 Parade also marks several anniversaries, including the 80th anniversaries of D-Day, Operation Market Garden, the Battles of Imphal and Kohima and the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino.