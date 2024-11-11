ICC chief prosecutor faces investigation into sexual misconduct allegations
Khan, a British barrister, asked for applications for arrest warrants against Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former defence minister
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court faces an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, it has been confirmed.
Karim Khan is facing allegations relating to his alleged conduct towards a woman who worked for him, along with further claims of unwanted sexual touching and coercive behaviour and abuse of authority.
Last November Khan, a British barrister, asked for applications for arrest warrants against Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former defence minister, along with those for Hamas leaders, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
A panel of ICC judges has yet to confirm their decision over the warrants.
But on Monday, the president of the ICC”s governing body, the assembly of state parties (ASP), confirmed an external investigation was being “pursued in order to ensure a fully independent, impartial and fair process”.
Paivi Kaukoranta, a diplomat from Finland who heads the oversight body, and said that details of the investigation had not been made final.
Butshe called “on all involved parties to co-operate fully”.
Two co-workers reported the alleged behaviour leading to the court’s internal watchdog interviewing the alleged victim who did not make a formal complaint.
Legal representatives for Khan, 54, said he denied all the allegations against him, while the alleged victim, a lawyer in her 30s who worked for Khan also declined to comment.
The Guardian reported that Khan said: “I welcome the opportunity to engage in this process.”
The alleged victim, a lawyer in her 30s who worked for Khan, has declined to comment.
The lengthy delay in confirming an external inquiry into the claims has been exploited by critics of the ICC, who Israeli leaders, who have suggested it exposes the court’s weakness.
There have been calls for Khan to step aside from his chief prosecutor rule while an investigation into the claims takes place.
Lawyers for Khan suggested details of the allegations emerged “to undermine his high-profile ongoing work at a delicate time”.
