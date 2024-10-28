Immanuel headteacher steps down following decade of service

The headteacher at a leading independent Jewish day school in Hertfordshire is stepping down after a decade of service.

Dr Millan Sachania is leaving Immanuel College following a series of roles including director of sixth form in 2003, deputy head from 2007 and head master in 2022.

Having successfully led the school through its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection, Dr Sachania advised governors that he would step down before the start of the 25/26 academic year.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Current second master Daniel Endlar is stepping in as the acting head master.

Dr Sachania said: “It has been a privilege to lead Immanuel College. During my time I have prepared the school for a full inspection, a challenging process in light of the new inspection framework. My other goals were to stabilise the staff body following restructures, strengthen and renew the senior leadership team, maintain and improve excellent public-examination results, and place the school on the local and national map.”

Referencing the school’s recent shortlisting for the Times Educational Supplement and Independent School of the Year Award, he added: “I feel that the time is right to empower the new leadership team to take the school into the future.”

Chair of Governors Daniel Levy thanked Millan, saying: “His reshaping and development of the senior leadership team has been transformational. After our excellent public examination results and successful ISI inspection, Immanuel College is well placed to continue to inspire a new generation of confident, creative and curious minds. These are challenging and exciting times and we believe we have an outstanding platform on which Daniel and his team can build.”