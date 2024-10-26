Iran should not respond to Israeli strikes – Starmer
The Government said it was monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East “closely” after the strikes early on Saturday.
The UK has urged Tehran not to retaliate after Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran overnight.
The Government said it was monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East “closely” after the strikes early on Saturday.
The attacks did not target nuclear or oil facilities, two Israeli officials confirmed to the Associated Press.
Speaking at a press conference in Samoa, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression and I am equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint.
“Iran should not respond. We will continue to work with allies to de-escalate the situation across the region.”
A Number 10 spokesman said on Saturday morning that the Government supports “Israel’s right to self-defence and to protect itself in line”, so long as it adheres to “international humanitarian law”.
“Further escalation is in no one’s interest,” the statement said.
Israel confirmed it had completed its wave of airstrikes which “struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year”.
Iran said the airstrikes targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces.
The statement added that the airstrikes caused “limited damage”.
In Syria, the state news agency, Sana, citing an unnamed military official, reported “barrages of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and Lebanese territories targeted some military sites in the southern and central regions” early on Saturday.
It said that Syria’s air defences had shot some of the missiles down.
In a pre-recorded video statement shared on social media early on Saturday morning, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 … including direct attacks from Iranian soil.
“Like every other sovereign country in the world, the state of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”
Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the Associated Press that there was no US involvement in Israel’s operation against Iran.
Israel had vowed to hit Iran hard following an Iranian missile barrage on October 1.
The US said in a statement that Israel’s latest attack on Iran should now “complete” the exchange of fire between the two enemy states.
US secretary of defence Lloyd J Austin III spoke with Israel’s minister of defence Yoav Gallant to discuss the Israeli attack on Iran, reaffirming America’s commitment to Israel’s security and right to self-defence.
According to a statement from the US Department of Defence, Mr Austin reiterated its “ironclad” stance to defend US personnel, Israel and its partners across the Middle East “in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organisations” and America’s “determination to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.