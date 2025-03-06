Israeli healthcare startups share AI driven healthcare innovations during UK visit
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer praises the UK-Israel partnership in healthcare
Nine Israeli health-tech startup firms have visited the UK to share AI-driven innovations with NHS and UK private healthcare providers.
The firms, specialising in AI-driven healthcare solutions, from rare disease diagnostics to mental health support, participated in the Dangoor HealthTech Academy – a first-of-its-kind programme connecting Israeli startups with the UK healthcare system.
It aims to sustain good jobs and deliver on the UK government’s Plan for Change.
This three-day visit marked the end of the programme for the first cohort.
During the eight-week Academy, the startups were provided deep insights into UK healthcare regulations and pilot programmes with mentorship from experts in Israel and the UK.
The delegation met with NHS and private healthcare organisations, innovation hubs, and accelerators.
A reception in London on Tuesday saw Ronit Applebaum, innovation lead at the UK Embassy Israel speak, alongside Keren Shurkin from UK-Israel Tech Hub.
Each start up then delivered a brief pitch to attendees.
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer praised the initiative said: “The UK-Israel partnership in healthcare is delivering benefits for both nations.
“Through cooperating with the Dangoor HealthTech Academy, we are creating opportunities for joint innovation that will transform patient care in the UK.
“This cooperation will help drive our Plan for Change – ensuring patients will benefit from the best global innovations.”
The Dangoor Healthcare Academy was established to encourage collaborations between Israeli health technologies and the UK’s NHS, while the UK Israel Tech Hub is a not-for-profit venture operating out of the British Embassy Israel since 2011.
The Hub was founded by the UK government as a means to drive economic growth and foster strategic partnerships between UK and Israeli innovation.
