Jewish staff on city council feel ‘isolated’ after Green Party’s anti-Zionist policy

Jewish staff working for Bristol City Council have been left feeling “distinctly isolated” and fearful for their future at the organisation following the Green Party’s adoption of a “Zionism is racism” policy.

Bristol is led by a Green administration, but council leader Tony Dyer has made clear his opposition to the party’s stance on Zionism.

He stated that the motion passed last month “does not represent my views or the views of Bristol City Council.”

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Despite Dyer’s attempts to distance himself from the policy, Conservative councillor Richard Eddy revealed at a recent member forum meeting that he had “been approached by Jewish members of staff who are distinctly isolated and feel their future in this organisation is threatened.”

Eddy then asked Dyer what steps were being taken to ensure Jewish staff felt protected, and what training was being implemented to foster a proper understanding of antisemitism among all staff.

Bristol 24/7.com reported that Dyer replied, “We are taking multiple steps to ensure all staff, regardless of their background, religion, or any other attributes, feel safe and able to be themselves without persecution.

“We have put in place, particularly under the new chief executive, opportunities for members of staff to come forward and express their concerns.

“If you are aware of a particular instance, I would ask you to encourage those members of staff to contact HR so we can ensure their concerns are properly addressed.”

He added, “We regularly host a ‘No Place for Hate’ strategic group attended by representatives, particularly from the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats. That group is also open to members of other parties. We would urge you to take part as well.”

Dyer also said that he and Bristol Green group leader Emma Edwards would meet with Jewish community representatives within the next two weeks.

The Green Party motion formally established the party as anti-Zionist after members voted at its conference, with 1,022 in favour and 813 against.

However, Dyer, a Green Party councillor for Southville and former mayoral candidate, said he felt “compelled to speak up on a personal level and on behalf of the council to express my opposition to the motion passed at the Green Party conference on Sunday.”

“As we have consistently stated, the council supports the right of both the Palestinian and Israeli people to self-determination and strongly advocates for a two-state solution and the peaceful coexistence of Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

“The motion passed on Sunday goes against that position. It is not council policy and does not represent my views or those of Bristol City Council.”