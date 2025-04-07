Jewish talent leads the way at the Oliviers.
A night of pride for the Jewish Community at theatre’s most prestigious award show
Jewish talent was front and centre at the 2025 Olivier Awards last night at the Royal Albert Hall. From fearless new writing to reimagined classics, Jewish creatives were at the heart of the celebration of the West End’s brightest lights.
Among many standout moments, Jewish actor Elliot Levey won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Tom Maschler, Roald Dahl’s Jewish publisher, in the new play Giant. The production directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner also earned Jewish playwright Mark Rosenblatt the Olivier for Best New Play, while John Lithgow was awarded Best Actor for his commanding performance as Dahl himself. Levey won his first Olivier in 2022 for his role as Herr Schultz in the West End revival of Cabaret.
Fiddler on the Roof, had eleven nominations and there was an electrifying performance of the bottle dance from the wedding scene before Jewish director Jordan Fein’s Regents Park production won Best Revival of a Musical as well as Best Set Design by Tom Scutt and Best Sound Design by Nick Lidster.
Simon Lipkin, nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Fagin, wowed the audience with a live performance of Reviewing the Situation from Lionel Bart’s Oliver!. The production was also nominated for Best Revival, serving as a timely and joyful reminder of Bart’s enduring legacy and joining Oliver! in the revival category was Jerry Herman’s Hello, Dolly! , which earned Imelda Staunton the Best Actress in a Musicalaward for her performance as Dolly Levi. The production also marked a reunion between Staunton and Jewish director Dominic Cooke, who previously directed her in the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Follies in 2017.
The award for Best Director went to Eline Arbo for The Years, which was produced by Sonia Friedman, who has a long-standing reputation for championing new work as does producer Kenny Wax who brought Why Am I So Single? by Jewish composer Toby Marlow and his co-writer Lucy Moss to the stage, and had the joy of seeing it nominated in the Best New Musical category.
Another emotional high point came with a special performance of Les Misérables, marking the 40th anniversary of the beloved musical created by Jewish composer and lyricist Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil. The Olivier Awards 2025 made one thing resoundingly clear: Jewish talent isn’t just thriving—it’s leading the way.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.