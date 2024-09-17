Lammy urged to clarify his comments on UNRWA workers

David Lammy is facing urgent requests to clarify comments he made on social media following the death of ‘UNRWA staff members’ in an IDF air strike within the Al Jaouni School in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza on Wednesday.

The Foreign Secretary took to Twitter/X on Thursday morning to write: “Reports of six @UNRWA staff members being killed in an Israeli strike are appalling. My thoughts are with their families and all those who continue to carry out lifesaving work. Aid workers must be able to do their jobs safely. We need a ceasefire and hostage release deal now.”

The post, issued before a full investigation had taken place, has been described by some commentators as a “blood libel“, who have criticised Lammy for the sources he based his information on.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani listed the names of nine individuals the IDF targeted, described as “Hamas terrorists (including @UNRWA employees) who were eliminated in the precise strike.”

He added that “on receiving reports claiming that local Palestinian UNRWA workers were killed as a result of the strike, the IDF requested that the agency provide details and names of the workers, in order to thoroughly review the claim. To date, no answers have been provided by UNRWA despite repeated requests.”

The IDF confirms the names of the “Hamas terrorists” killed in the strike, including: “Aysar Karadia, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Muhammad Adnan Abu Zayd, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing who was responsible for launching mortars at IDF troops and the State of Israel, previously served as an operative in Hamas’ naval forces, and was simultaneously an UNRWA employee; Bassem Majed Shaheen, the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas’ Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel; Amar al-Jadili, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Akram Saber al-Ghalaydi, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Muhammad Issa Abu al-Amir, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel; Sharif Salam, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing; Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and an operative in Hamas’ emergency bureau in Nuseirat, who was simultaneously an UNRWA employee;Ayad Matar, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and simultaneously an UNRWA employee.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, took to the social media platform Twitter/X to additionally criticise the UN for continuing to “bury its head in the sand and ignore the fact that Hamas terrorists have taken over UNRWA?”

As reported by Jewish News, in July Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK government had resumed funding for UNRWA to the tune of £21 million, reassured that UN Palestinian refugee agency in Gaza had taken steps to ‘ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality'”.

Jewish News approached the Foreign Office for comment.