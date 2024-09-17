Lammy urged to clarify his comments on UNRWA workers
Foreign Secretary issued statement after Israeli air strike despite UN body being unable to identify any of its workers among the victims
David Lammy is facing urgent requests to clarify comments he made on social media following the death of ‘UNRWA staff members’ in an IDF air strike within the Al Jaouni School in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza on Wednesday.
The Foreign Secretary took to Twitter/X on Thursday morning to write: “Reports of six @UNRWA staff members being killed in an Israeli strike are appalling. My thoughts are with their families and all those who continue to carry out lifesaving work. Aid workers must be able to do their jobs safely. We need a ceasefire and hostage release deal now.”
The post, issued before a full investigation had taken place, has been described by some commentators as a “blood libel“, who have criticised Lammy for the sources he based his information on.
IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani listed the names of nine individuals the IDF targeted, described as “Hamas terrorists (including @UNRWA employees) who were eliminated in the precise strike.”
He added that “on receiving reports claiming that local Palestinian UNRWA workers were killed as a result of the strike, the IDF requested that the agency provide details and names of the workers, in order to thoroughly review the claim. To date, no answers have been provided by UNRWA despite repeated requests.”
The IDF confirms the names of the “Hamas terrorists” killed in the strike, including: “Aysar Karadia, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Muhammad Adnan Abu Zayd, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing who was responsible for launching mortars at IDF troops and the State of Israel, previously served as an operative in Hamas’ naval forces, and was simultaneously an UNRWA employee; Bassem Majed Shaheen, the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas’ Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel; Amar al-Jadili, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Akram Saber al-Ghalaydi, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and Internal Security Forces; Muhammad Issa Abu al-Amir, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel; Sharif Salam, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing; Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and an operative in Hamas’ emergency bureau in Nuseirat, who was simultaneously an UNRWA employee;Ayad Matar, a terrorist in Hamas’ Military Wing and simultaneously an UNRWA employee.”
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, took to the social media platform Twitter/X to additionally criticise the UN for continuing to “bury its head in the sand and ignore the fact that Hamas terrorists have taken over UNRWA?”
As reported by Jewish News, in July Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK government had resumed funding for UNRWA to the tune of £21 million, reassured that UN Palestinian refugee agency in Gaza had taken steps to ‘ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality'”.
Jewish News approached the Foreign Office for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.