New rabbinic leadership for the United Synagogue

New leadership teams have been elected to both the Rabbinic Council and the Rebbetzens Representatives of the United Synagogue following recent internal votes.

Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, senior Rabbi of Bushey United Synagogue, has been elected chair of the Rabbinic Council of the United Synagogue. He replaces Woodside Park’s senior Rabbi, Rabbi Pinchas Hackenbroch, stepping down after serving four years.

Elected as vice chairs are Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue’s Rabbi Marc Levene, Central Synagogue’s Rabbi Barry Lerer, Woodford Forest United Synagogue’s Rabbi Mordechai Wollenberg and Borehamwood and Elstree United Synagogue’s Rabbi Alex Chapper.

Rabbi Elchonon Feldman said: “I am humbled by this opportunity to serve the Rabbinate which has been so good to me and my family. I am blessed to be part of a great team and I look forward to working closely with professional colleagues to uphold the gold standard of Rabbinic dedication of which the United Synagogue is rightfully proud. I thank Rabbi Hackenbroch for his dedication and leadership over the last four years.”

Outgoing chair Rabbi Pinchas Hackenbroch said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead RCUS over the past four years. I am delighted to leave RCUS in the more-than-capable hands of my successor, Rabbi Feldman, who I am confident will continue to build on our collective achievements.”

Bushey United Synagogue’s senior Rebbetzen, Rebbetzen Jacqueline Feldman, and Borehamwood and Elstree’s senior Rebbetzen, Rebbetzen Eva Chapper, are the new co-chairs of RRUS. Rebbetzen Feldman was elected Chair of RRUS in 2022 when RRUS was formed and is continuing now as co-chair.

Making up the RRUS committee are St John’s Wood’s Rebbetzen Chai Cohen, Radlett’s Rebbetzen Shira Kett, Golders Green’s Rebbetzen Dr Haddasah Fromson, Highgate’s Rebbetzen Shuli Liss, Woodford Forest’s Rebbetzen Blima Wollenberg and Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield’s Rebbetzen Racheli Herszaft.

RCUS is the professional association of the United Synagogue Rabbinate. RRUS was formed to build a community of Rebbetzens with the vision of creating a network of connection and support for Rebbetzens across the United Synagogue.