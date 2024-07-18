OPINION: 60 under 40 – a new list for a new creative world

When the idea of creating a list to showcase the community’s most exciting ‘Creatives’ came about, there were many suggestions about how this might look; Fashion entrepreneurs? Journalists pushing boundaries? TV ‘s top talent?

Yes, yes and yes. However, as the list progressed, it became evident that the creative and media landscape has evolved dramatically, with the ascent of social media stars marking a significant shift.

While some of us anticipated the prominence of those influencing in the social media world, in addition to more traditional industry figures, their prominence on the list has been extraordinary, perhaps surprising to some. Then maybe they weren’t living in the real world, or is that virtual? Either way it’s clear that the way we perceive creativity and success in today’s interconnected world has changed – a world which has moved online.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The extensive nominations we received in a variety of areas from product design to podcasting to PR to personal branding showcased a remarkable array of stories and achievements, highlighting the wealth of talent and innovation within our community.

During our discussions, there was debate about whether certain categories, such as product design and startups, should have their own dedicated lists. However, we ultimately opted for inclusivity, acknowledging that creativity can transcend traditional boundaries. Such was the quality of the entries that we decided to expand the list from 40 to 60 unranked, with a top 20, also unranked. People were eligible if they were under 40 at the time of the closing date.

When we set out on this project some 18 months ago, the aim was to recognise those making waves beyond the community, and while we hadn’t initially expected this to include influencers focusing on Israel, it seemed essential to include those that have come to the forefront for the impact they have made since 7 October, be that using their platform to stand up for Israel and against antisemitism and raise awareness of the missing hostages. Names that we had perhaps not heard of before 7 October became part of our everyday. Their impact has been deemed in some way to extend beyond community. The list was completed late last year but has been held back because of the war.

This is the first in a series of planned Jewish News Business lists, but they are only as successful as the nominations and if we have left anyone out thus far, we are very sorry, do contact us, and we would welcome making room for more.

We believe these lists have the potential to not only celebrate the success of our talented and creative community but also to influence perceptions and inspire new thinking.

The war has forced everyone to think outside the box to engage with younger people, and to realise the centrality of social. It is no longer just a ‘nice to have’.

Moving forward, we are committed to recognising not only creative visionaries and innovators but those in a variety of sectors. We have lists planned for tech and digital, property and financial services, but in the meantime, we hope you enjoy reading this one as much as we did creating it.

The Judging Panel

Sarah Bailey, Editor-At-Large, Vogue Greece, Formerly Editor, NET A PORTER, Red magazine & ELLE UK; Andrew Bloch, Co-Founder Frank, now Andrew Bloch and Associates, Justin Cohen, News Editor Jewish News, Tamara Cohen is a British political correspondent at Sky News

Natasha Dangoor, Dangoor Education, Editor, Apple News

David Feldman, Creative Director, VCCP, former Creative Director, Netflix, Richard Ferrer, Editor, Jewish News, Andrew Gilbert, Chair, Jewish News Business List, Elliott Goldstein, Managing Partner, The MBS Group

Graham Goodkind, Chairman & Founder at Frank PR, Brigit Grant, screenwriter and Magazine Editor, Jewish News, Naomi Greenaway, deputy editor of the Telegraph Magazine, Charlotte Harris, Music Industry accountant, Chris Kenna, digital entrepreneur, David Kershaw, Act 111, former CEO M&C Saatchi, former CEO Saatchi and Saatchi, Candice Krieger, Business Editor Jewish News, Colin Lester JEM Music Group CEO, Natalie Livingstone, author and journalist, Joel Macadar, Founder, 8 original, Roy Ner, Founder, JERU restaurant, Marc Nohr, Creative entrepreneur working across a portfolio of organisations

Michal Oshman, Former Global Head of Company Culture, TikTok, Dan Patterson, British television producer and writer, perhaps best known for Mock the Week and Whose Lines Is It Anyway, Jonny Persey, Director Metfilm, David Roth, CEO of The Store, EMEA and Asia, the WPP Global Retail Practice and Chairman of BrandZ and BAV Group, Professor Jonathan Shalit, OBE Chairman, InterTalent Rights Group, Samantha Simmonds, BBC broadcast newsreader, TV presenter and journalist, Ray Simonson, CEO, JW3