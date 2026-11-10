OPINION: Israel inspires me but its politics frighten me

Yet this most recent visit—my first in over a year—brought into sharp relief just how quickly far-right political thought and practice have gained ground. I encountered troubling manifestations of this influence, not through orchestrated briefings or official tours, but in the everyday conversations I had with ordinary Israeli citizens.

Like most British Jews, I wrestle with the responsibility of critiquing Israel and its government. Not living there, I cannot truly grasp what it means to reside in a region where Israel has few friends and many enemies. Moreover, as I am often reminded, Israel’s adversaries seize upon any criticism from within the Jewish world to fuel their own agendas.

I am exhilarated by the resilience, drive, and creativity of so many who call this troubled, divided Jewish state home. Yet I am equally consumed by deep concern and anxiety about Israel’s future direction.

I have just returned from a week-long, mostly working trip to Israel, and as always, I am left with familiar, conflicting emotions.

Take, for example, the tour guide who led us through Jerusalem’s Old City—a Sephardi Jew educated at a yeshiva, and deeply knowledgeable about the city’s history. In the Armenian Quarter, we noticed posters signed by prominent rabbis and religious authorities condemning the appalling acts of ultra-Orthodox and nationalist individuals who have spat at Christian clergy, pilgrims, and at church sites.

For far too long, a subset of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students and nationalist youth have engaged in targeted harassment—including spitting, verbal abuse, and vandalism—against Christians in the Old City. Many of these anti-Christian acts occur along Armenian Patriarchate Street in the Armenian Quarter.

Our guide, venting his frustration at these hideous incidents, revealed that he too had been a victim—attacked by a group of ultra-Orthodox students.

On his way to synagogue during Rosh Hashanah, he was assaulted by a group of young men who mistook him for an Arab.

Distraught, he reported the incident to the police. Thankfully, the extensive network of CCTV cameras in the Old City captured the assault from multiple angles. Now, we wait to see what punishment—if any—will be handed down to the perpetrators.

Then there was the story of a group of Christian Arabs who had attended a dinner with Jewish friends just last week. Disturbingly, these loyal citizens of Israel told me they no longer felt comfortable speaking Arabic in public. With far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir overseeing the Jerusalem police, reports of Arabic speakers being harassed while going about their daily lives are no longer uncommon—they are becoming the norm.

As I left Israel on Monday, these incidents were etched in my mind, along with conversations with taxi drivers all too willing to embrace Prime Minister Netanyahu’s increasingly divisive rhetoric about pro-Hamas Arabs inside Israel “stealing the election.”

I remain deeply concerned about just how much further Netanyahu may go in seeking to divide and rule Israeli society in the days ahead, as he struggles to retain power.

Once again, I found myself leaving a Jewish state that enthralls me with its innovation, resilience, and chutzpah, but also fills me with dread about what the future may hold. I am more convinced than ever that to remain silent now—when I have a platform and a responsibility to use it—would be to acquiesce to political values I cannot accept.

Zionism as a political concept is not racism, but some who claim to be Zionists also harbour racist attitudes.