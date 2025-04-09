SPECIAL REPORT: The companies in the business of giving back

Corporate volunteering is no longer just a nice-to-have — it has become a game-changer for businesses and their employees. What started as a simple act of goodwill has evolved into a mutually beneficial relationship that enriches communities while boosting employee satisfaction, productivity and morale.

Today, volunteering is increasingly embedded in corporate culture. Employees find fulfilment through initiatives ranging from mentoring young people to environmental projects and supporting local food banks. This growing shift reflects a broader alignment between corporate values and consumer expectations for corporate social responsibility (CSR) coupled with the growing demands of purpose-driven workforces.

Rachelle Lazarus, charity engagement and volunteer manager at the Jewish Volunteering Network (JVN), notes that while corporate volunteering has long been part of many companies’ CSR strategies, it has undergone significant changes in recent years. “There has been a shift from one-off activities to more sustained partnerships between organisations,” she says. “When I first became involved, a large bank would come every year with a coach full of people. They paid for everything and it was a great day. However, as budgets tightened, volunteering activities shifted, with employees engaging in ongoing smaller, skilled-based initiatives.”

Rachelle cites Gen Zs as a driving force behind this revolution. “They expect companies to embrace corporate responsibility as a key part of corporate culture, not just as a tick-box exercise. To appeal to the ‘Gen Z’ generation, companies are more likely to include this as part of their corporate identity – it shows that they’re a caring organisation.”

However, Rachelle says a gap still remains between intention and execution. According to reports, only 15 percent of employees actually use their volunteering days, which shows “there’s still a long way to go for companies and charities to make this work for both parties”. To address this, she suggests more online volunteering opportunities like tutoring or befriending. “And allowing employees to volunteer on a Sunday and take a day in lieu would really help some charities.”

The shift towards meaningful, long-term initiatives is echoed by Elissa Bayer, business originator and strategic consultant at Investec Wealth & Investment (now part of Rathbones). Elissa also co-chairs the JVN’s awards committee. She says: “Volunteering has shifted from attending one-off ad hoc events to sustained efforts that provide lasting impact for communities and businesses alike. That’s where the corporate sector is heading.”

Elissa explains that Rathbones, which has a department dedicated to CSR, offers all its 3,500-plus employees days off for volunteering. “Employees can apply for funding for specific causes, with trustees deciding which projects to support. There’s a trust here,” she explains, “that if you want money for something, you can ask, and there’s a proper structure in place. “It’s not just lip service – it’s about making a real difference.”

Elissa highlights the 2023 merger between Jewish charities Kisharon and Langdon, which was spearheaded by a dedicated team of senior leaders and professionals who volunteered their high-level expertise, as an example of skilled volunteering in driving “significant and impactful organisational change”.

She stresses that while many City firms have strong structures in place, others need to catch up. “Firms must realise that these efforts are vital. They need to make volunteering a deeply rooted part of their culture. The corporate sector gets a lot thrown at it, but if they’re doing something good, people should know about it.”

According to a report by non-for-profit social enterprise Works4U, the percentage of employers organising employee volunteering has increased five-fold since before the pandemic. Corporate volunteering has become a powerful tool in the post-pandemic era to foster deeper connections in today’s hybrid work era.

Jewish charity Norwood has seen this shift first-hand, particularly through its corporate volunteering days at Ravenswood Village, a residential community for adults with learning disabilities.

Johnson & Johnson has become one of Norwood’s most dedicated partners. Last summer, the multinational pharmaceutical and biomedical company sent a different team every month to volunteer at Ravenswood Village. “For Johnson & Johnson, it’s about building that team experience, especially for those who aren’t always in the office together, it’s a great way for the team to come together – particularly with so many working more remotely,” says Sharon Bradman, Norwood’s volunteer manager.

Activities often focus on outdoor projects like gardening, fencing and painting. “The corporates spend a day volunteering, allowing those involved to see the immediate impact of their efforts. They really enjoy it and keep coming back.”

Other corporate partners, including National Grid, Ernst & Young and Wickes, have embraced Norwood’s initiatives as part of their CSR strategies, the benefits of which extend beyond just the work completed. “It’s always lovely when corporate volunteers go on to become individual supporters,” strengthening the ties between businesses and charities.”

Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown, a $30 billion market capital global insurance company, took over as chair at JVN earlier this month. He replaces outgoing chair Daniel Levy, co-chairman of The Grove Hotel and Luxury Family Hotels.

Clive says: “It is an honour to continue the fantastic work that Daniel has done for over a decade. We have an excellent group of trustees and a wonderful executive team. Our aims and strategy will not change and that includes our commitment to engaging with corporate partners who truly value the benefits of volunteering. I know from personal experience the huge boost it can give to everyone involved. It can be a real game changer in developing a team. ”

At Brown & Brown, where there are 17,000 team members across the US and Europe, employees can either take part in their personal projects or be a part of volunteering days led by local team leaders.

Through JVN, Clive’s team regularly volunteers at Sebby’s Corner, a charity providing essential items to families in need. Clive says: “We go there as a team every few months and help pack, probably around 100 bags a day. It’s a great way for us to come together and do something to help. My team say it’s one of their best days of the calendar.”

Clive believes volunteering works best when it aligns with a company’s values and is led by local teams. “I think that’s the key. People are so inspired and also realise how lucky they are. It’s a great thing to do – if you do the right thing, you usually get the right results,” he says, adding: “I think it’s pretty well known that people feel good when they do something good. That is what happens after a volunteering session. When our teammates are engaged and proud they do more and produce more for our customers. Volunteering is a risk-free way of engaging our people.”

Senior leadership plays a vital role in encouraging participation, says Alison Klarfeld, head of corporate responsibility at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP). “The more that senior leaders get involved, the more junior colleagues feel encouraged to,” she says, noting that “making a positive contribution to our communities and society is one of BCLP’s core values”.

Last month, BCLP received a Mitzvah Day award for their contribution packing for Comfort Cases UK in 2024. More than 50 volunteers from the firm’s London office gave up their lunchtime to help make up 48 comfort cases for teen boys in the care system, filled with items donated by the firm and individual colleagues.

Jonathan Morris, BCLP partner, said: “We are really thrilled to have been given the Mitzvah Day Award. Comfort Cases UK is a fantastic charity and it was wonderful to have so many of my BCLP colleagues participating in the packathon for them.”

BCLP’s other initiatives include “Donate our Time” days combining teambuilding with volunteering in the community and a longstanding reading programme with Stratford Manor Primary School in Newham, which has been running since 2007.

Through this programme, volunteers dedicate 30 minutes each week to helping young students improve their reading skills and develop a love for books. More recently, this scheme has evolved into a virtual platform in collaboration with Chapter One, allowing volunteers to continue making an impact remotely. In addition, all BCLP staff are given an annual Volunteering Day that they are encouraged to use to support a charity or cause that is important to them. Colleagues book their volunteering day using the same system that is used to book annual leave.

“We try to provide a variety of opportunities – one-offs and ongoing, to appeal to as many colleagues as possible,” says Alison. Joint volunteering days with clients have become particularly effective for building client relationships and demonstrating the firm’s commitment to making a difference. “Younger people in particular care about the values of their employer and want to know that they work for an organisation with similar values to themselves,” says Alison. Businesses may risk missing out on attracting and retaining good employees if they don’t offer volunteering opportunities. “For many clients, it’s a high priority and they ask for details and examples of our volunteering and wider CR initiatives, and opportunities for collaboration, on a regular basis in pitches and tenders.

By embedding volunteering into their culture, companies can create lasting value for their employees and communities, proving that doing good is good business.

