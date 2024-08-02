St Andrews University had ‘no choice’ but to dismiss rector from key roles

St Andrews University has said it had “no choice” but to remove its rector from her roles on the governing body and as a trustee after she refused to accept the findings of an investigation into her conduct.

In an 80-page report by a leading barrister, Stella Maris was found to have displayed “very poor judgment” when she sent a statement to all students last November offering her opinions on the war in Gaza.

In her email the rector called Israel genocidal and apartheid, and in the following weeks wrote “inappropriate” social media posts that were “discourteous and disrespectful”.

On Thursday, the day of the report’s publication, Maris issued a statement – through a London-based firm that describes itself as a consultancy in “specialist litigation PR” – criticising the university.

Morag Ross KC, now Lady Ross, completed her inquiry commissioned by the university court in mid-April and her report was published in full on Thursday. It said that Maris had caused reputational damage to the university and that much work would be needed to restore trust and confidence in her. Ross also noted that the rector appeared unrepentant; she said Maris “has told me that she would take the same decision again and will not apologise” and “the robustness of Ms Maris’ approach seems to preclude any willingness to accept that there may be validity in an opposing point of view”.

In the three months since receiving Ross’s report the university court pursued what it called “extensive attempts at dialogue” with the aim of reaching a resolution that would allow the rector to continue in role. It said Maris “repeatedly declined” to accept Ross’s finding that she breached her responsibilities and had declined to take up the university’s offer of facilitated discussion with an independent external mediator.

Ray Perman, senior lay member and chair of the university court, said on Thursday that it had been forced to conclude that the rector was in “serious and persistent breach” and that it had therefore removed her as president of the court and as a trustee.

He added: “We also wish to stress most explicitly that the rector has never been asked to diminish or change her support of the Palestinian cause, only to acknowledge that in her handling of this matter, she caused distress and fear to some students, whom it was her duty to support and represent.”

Jewish students at the Scottish town, which has no Jewish community, were left feeling isolated and fearful following the rector’s actions. At one point Maris posted online that she would not interact with their complaints. Ross’s report acknowledged the divisive nature of the rector’s activities as a result of which some students “feared for their safety” while other students felt “validated and heard”.

While she will stay in office, because the university has no mechanism to remove her, Maris has been stripped of the roles the rector normally takes up; this means she will no longer have privileged access to university papers and discussions. To fill the gap in representation the president of the Students’ Association is already in discussions about the possibility of bringing in another student rep to attend meetings of the university court.

Jewish News understands that the university will now discuss with Maris how she wishes to carry out the remaining duties of rector until her term ends in October 2026, and that that may include discussions on her use of email.

Maris’s statement on Thursday afternoon was issued through Byfield, a firm that said it was working for Maris pro bono “since she has no experience dealing with the media”.

Her statement said the university’s decision showed “a lack of respect for the role of the rector”.

Maris added: “It is clear that I have been removed from university court because I called for an end to Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians, and I will not apologize for doing so. As a young, neurodiverse black woman with limited financial resources, I have faced the full force of the university, including a KC investigation, all because I made a statement supported by the overwhelming majority of students, calling for an end to a genocide.”

Prof Dame Sally Mapstone, principal of the University of St Andrews, said: “We can disagree passionately on the most difficult issues, but it should always be with courtesy and respect for those whose views may differ from our own.

“In large part, our community in St Andrews has responded to this terrible conflict and the abhorrent loss of innocent civilian life with strong, reasoned argument and commitment, but always consideration for the effects of their actions on others, and our students in particular, deserve significant recognition for that.

“I believe that we can all learn from what has happened over the past few months, and that the values of listening, tolerance and respect will become even more important to our university community.”

Jewish students have told Jewish News of their disappointment that the rector has refused to engage in mediation and rebuild trust with Jewish groups. One of them told this paper they were “relieved and grateful“ to the university for taking action adding: “Many students will feel safer returning to St Andrews as a result of this decision”.

Jeremy Dein KC, a London barrister who has assisted the Jewish students, commented: “This is absolutely not about free speech but clear breach of trust and responsibility. She was given months to respect the findings of an exhaustive, independent report, but declined. The decision of the university court is unimpeachable.”