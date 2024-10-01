Starmer: I stand steadfast this Rosh Hashanah in admiration of the Jewish community

The Prime MInister has used his Rosh Hashanah message to confirm his “admiration for the cherished Jewish community” at a time when “hearts are heavy” after the brutal Hamas attacks of October 7.

In a statement released by Downing Street ahead of the High Holy Days, Keir Starmer said he recognised that Rosh Hashanah was usually a joyous occasion, but would this year be one of “anguish” for the community as a result of the on-going conflict in the Middle East.

The PM added:”As we remember those who lost their lives, I pledge to do all we can to bring home the hostages.”

The three Barnet MPs – Sarah Sackman, Dan Tomlinson and David Pinto–Duschinsky – also issued their own messages to Jewish News ahead of the start of the festival, each recognising that this year’s festival will be particularly testing for the community as the anniversary of the October 7th atrocities approaches at the weekend.

The PM’s statement begun:”As we usher in the most significant period in the Jewish calendar – a period of deep reflection – let me send heartfelt and sincere good wishes to Jewish communities throughout the UK marking Rosh Hashanah.

“So often, Rosh Hashanah is a joyous occasion. But this year, we approach it with anguish too. Our hearts are heavy with the memory of the brutal acts of October 7th. As we remember those who lost their lives, I pledge to do all we can to bring home the hostages.”

Starmer said:”At a time of huge challenge for the Jewish world, with rising hostility and antisemitism, I stand steadfast this Rosh Hashanah in admiration of this cherished community. ”

The PM said:”I also take this opportunity to reaffirm the extraordinary role that the Jewish community plays in Britain today.

“As I have got to know the community and visited its synagogues, schools and charities, I have been moved time and again by its energy and warmth. It is the achievement of countless people, who by multiple acts of kindness, give Jewish life in this country its humanity and grace.

“The Jewish community, and all it stands for, makes Britain a better, stronger society.

“I wish you a happy, healthy and sweet New Year. May you and your loved ones be inscribed in the Book of Life. ”

Finchley and Golders Green MP and Solicitor General Sarah Sackman wrote:”This year, Rosh Hashanah feels different. It marks the end of an extremely tough year for our community.

“But over the past year, I have been struck by the pride and resilience among British Jews. We have not let ourselves be defined by our adversity, instead, we have worked together to overcome it.

“A year on from Hamas’ barbaric attack on October 7th, I know that the hostages will be in all our thoughts. We hope desperately for their safe return and for an end to the fighting which has caused so much heartbreak on all sides.

“It has never felt more important to be together and celebrate Rosh Hashanah with loved ones.

“From my family to yours, Shana Tova.”

Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson said:”When we think about the new year, we are also offered space for reflection, remembrance and renewal.

“I know that this past year has been particularly difficult for the Jewish community, following the 7 October terrorist attack and its repercussions. I join you in sorrow for the hostages who remain held captive, and continue to do all I can to demand their release.

“In what has been an incredibly difficult year, I have seen first hand the strength, unity and warmth of Barnet’s Jewish community.

“This year, I know that alongside the sweetness of apple dipped in honey, Rosh Hashanah will also be defined by our reflections on the year that has passed.

“But we must also hold onto communal hope and optimism that a better future is possible. I look forward to working with you to put words into action.”

And Hendon MP David Pinto–Duschinsky added:”As the month of Elul draws to a close and we get ready to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, my family and I want to send you all our warmest best wishes for a sweet and prosperous new year.

“The High Holy Days are a time of celebration but also a time of deep reflection as we think of the year that has passed, the year to come and the obligations and humanity that bind us all.

“This year, those reflections will be more tinged with sadness and concern than before. For at the heart of the Days of Awe, with the Shofar’s blast still echoing in our ears, will come the bitterest of anniversaries-that of the atrocities of October 7th.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year, full of heartbreak and tragedy and as we look forward, the future feels highly uncertain. Amidst the appalling suffering the last twelve months have unleashed, we pray for an end to bloodshed, the release of the hostages and peace. And at a time of rising antisemitism, we remain resolute in our determination to confront hatred.

“Yet, even at the darkest of times, the values that embody the spirit of Rosh Hashanah shine through across our community here in Hendon. ”