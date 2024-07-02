Starmer: ‘It’s blindingly obvious that a Friday night is important in some religions’

Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of religious ignorance over their claims that he will be a “part-time prime minister” saying “it is blindingly obvious that a Friday night is quite important in some religions and faiths.”

The Conservatives have continued to pursue their attacks on the Labour leader after he said he would seek to protect Friday evenings to spend with his wife and children if elected into Downing Street.

Despite widespread criticism of the Tories decision to question Starmer’s stamina for the prime minister’s job, which was led by Rishi Sunak just days after he visited a synagogue in Golders Green, senior Tories continued the jibes just 48 hours away from the election.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a foreign office minister under Sunak, claimed Starmer was naive to speak about protecting Friday’s.

She told Times Radio: “His wife is Jewish and we obviously understand that Friday evening is important…but there’s a naivety to suggesting that he’s regularly going to get the chance to do that.”

But asked about the criticism Starmer told the BBC: “I would have thought to anybody it is blindingly obvious that a Friday night is quite important in some religions and faiths.

“But to be perfectly honest, it’s also time that we want to spend as a family, and it is laughably pathetic that everybody is making an issue of me saying, ‘I’m going to try and continue to make time for my wife and kids.’ Of course I am, and I suggest it’s a good thing for everybody else too.”

Tory peer and commentator Danny Finklestein was among those to criticise the Tory attacks, saying:”I think it os lamentable to attack him over that, I really honestly do.

Sarah Sackman, standing for Labour in Finchley and Golders Green also posted on X saying:”It’s disappointing to see the cheap criticism levelled at Keir Starmer for stating his desire, where possible, to be home with his family on Friday evenings. It becomes especially uncomfortable when you consider that his wife is Jewish and the family aim to be together on Friday evenings to mark Shabbat.

“This should be something to be celebrated in our diverse, tolerant country, not something attacked for political point scoring by those who should know better.

“On a personal level bringing in Shabbat with my family is one of my favourite times of the week, just as it is other families in Finchley and Golders Green. If I have the privilege of becoming Labour MP, this will not change, but nor will it be a conflict with my work.”

In past interviews Starmer has repeatedly stressed his and wife’s desire for their two children to be brought up respecting their Jewish heritage.

Wife Victoria’s father Bernard, 95, attends Shabbat meals and says kiddish, while the family also purchase challah every week.