Tory MP calls for UK government to stand up to ‘racist, brutal regime of Netanyahu’
Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wreckin, told MPs it was possible for the UK to be supportive of Israel, but to voice opposition to its government
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A Conservative MP has called for the Labour government to show it is not on the side of the “racist, brutal regime of Netanyahu” while continuing to remain supportive of Israel.
In an angry outburst in the Commons, Tory MP Mark Pritchard added:”How long is the UK going to walk by on the other side as Palestinian children bleed and starve to death?”
The MP for The Wrekin, who last week told MPs his twenty years of unconditional support for Israel had ended, continued:”“And isn’t it time that this Government, and indeed His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, show that they are supportive of Israel but that support doesn’t necessarily mean they’re supportive of a particular government, in this case a racist, brutal regime of (Benjamin) Netanyahu?”
Middle East minister Hamish Falconer defended the Labour Government’s response, saying: “We are not on the other side of the road.”
He said he had noted Pritchard’s “strong view” on the issue, adding: “There is no-one on this side of the House who does not understand the gravity of the situation.
“That is why we invited the Palestinian prime minister, that is why we signed the MOU (memorandum of understanding), that is why we’re calling an urgent session of the security council.
“This Government will not be on the other side of the road to Palestinian suffering.”
Falconer also aid the UK and its allies have called an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to “address the dire situation in Gaza”, as he insisted “aid must be restored” to the territory.
Britain, he said, is exploring alternative aid routes for Gaza but believes only land crossings will deliver the required level of support to respond to the humanitarian crisis.
The Foreign Office minister was replying to calls to use airdrops and sea routes by acknowledging that talks are taking place with Jordan and others about the possible alternatives.
Labour MP Joe Morris also said: “The looming famine in Gaza is not a natural disaster, it’s a direct result of the deterioration of the ceasefire agreement.
“It is deeply concerning that this is putting the entire population of Gaza at a critical risk of food insecurity and potential famine.”
Falconer replied: “We are doing everything we can in order to ensure aid gets in, that hostages are released, that Hamas is no longer in charge of Gaza and we get the ceasefire, the path to a two-state solution that we so desperately need.”
Meanwhile Labour MP Paul Waugh said: “The UN’s Philippe Lazzarini is right, isn’t he, when he said today that Israel is committing a massive atrocity by blocking aid to the children of Gaza.”
He added, along with aid, the Palestinian people “really need some more trade” with countries such as the UK.
Waugh said: “Can the minister explain how my constituents in Rochdale can buy more Palestinians goods, such as olive oil, herbs and dates, and how they can support tech companies in the many co-operatives that operate in West Bank and Gaza?”
Falconer noted the UK has signed an MOU with the Palestinian Authority, which includes pursuing further co-operation in the areas described by Waugh.
