UK among hardest-hit as global antisemitism surges after 7 October, says J7 report
The UK saw 13 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents in 2023, with attacks on synagogues and schools rising
A new report has highlighted a dramatic rise in antisemitism in the seven largest Jewish communities outside of Israel.
The J7 Task Force – representing Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States – said the rise was driven in part by the aftermath of the 7 October, 2023 terrorist massacre in Israel.
The report said the rate of antisemitic incidents per Jewish capita has reached alarming levels.
In Germany, there were more than 38 antisemitic incidents for every 1,000 Jewish residents in 2023. The UK followed with 13 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents.
Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, said: “We at the Board of Deputies of British Jews are proud to have worked with our J7 Partners on this collective report looking at antisemitic trends across our countries.
“The sharp rise in antisemitic attacks that we all saw following the 7 October massacres, and the subsequent trends since then, are living proof of the value that the J7 brings to Jewish communities around the world. We must insist on zero tolerance of antisemitism and ensure that this message gets through to lawmakers wherever we live.”
It also identified several common trends across J7 countries including a rise in violent antisemitic incidents, repeated targeting of Jewish institutions including synagogues, schools, and community centres, and an escalation of online hate.
Growing insecurity leading some Jews to hide their identity was also highlighted in the report along with government failure to hold accountable those who engage in antisemitic violence or support terrorism against the Jewish state.
“Meeting in Berlin today, I’m struck by both history’s weight and our communities’ resilience,” said Marina Rosenberg, ADL Senior Vice President of International Affairs.
“Since 7 October, 2023, antisemitism has risen to unprecedented levels in societies where the majority of Jews live in the diaspora. In response to these findings, the J7 Task Force is calling on all countries to adopt and implement the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism. These guidelines will help to support governments, institutions, and civil society partners in developing practical policies to ensure the safety, inclusion, and dignity of Jewish communities worldwide.”
The report said that from 2021 to 2023, antisemitic incidents spiked by 11 percent in Australia, 23 percent in Argentina, 75 percent in Germany, 82 percent in the UK, 83 percent in Canada, 185 percent in France, and 227 percent in the US.
