UK announces new sanctions against West Bank settler organisations
Move comes just weeks after West Bank security expert Yehuda Shaul told a Labour conference event that the UK is 'seriously lagging behind' when it comes to imposing financial sanctions on violent settlers
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK government has announced new sanctions against organisations it says are involved in the construction of illegal Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank.
The measures, announced on Tuesday by foreign secretary David Lammy, target seven settler outposts or organisations and were taken under Britain’s global human rights sanctions regime.
Those sanctioned included the AMANA entity, which the government said was “involved in the construction of illegal settler outposts and providing funding and other economic resources for Israeli settlers involved in threatening and perpetrating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.”
Other organisations also sanctioned are Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva, Hashomer Yosh and Torat Lechima.
An announcement on the government’s website named the Tirzah Valley Farm Outpost, Meitarim Outpost, and Shuvi Eretz Outpost – as being involved in facilitating, inciting, promoting or providing support for activity that amounts to a serious abuse of the right of Palestinians not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
The new move comes just weeks after, an Israeli expert on the West Bank spoke at a packed Labour conference event put on by the Yachad organisation, and said the UK is “seriously lagging behind” when it comes to imposing financial sanctions on violent settlers and settler entities.calls on UK to introduce new sanctions against West Bank settlers
Announcing the new move Lammy said: “When I went to the West Bank earlier this year, on one of my first trips as Foreign Secretary, I met with Palestinians whose communities have suffered horrific violence at the hands of Israeli settlers.
“The inaction of the Israeli government has allowed an environment of impunity to flourish where settler violence has been allowed to increase unchecked. Settlers have shockingly even targeted schools and families with young children.
“Today’s measures will help bring accountability to those who have supported and perpetrated such heinous abuses of human rights. The Israeli government must crack down on settler violence and stop settler expansion on Palestinian land. As long as violent extremists remain unaccountable, the UK and the international community will continue to act.”
Settler violence often seeks to force Palestinians to leave their homes, and seize their land for the construction of outposts, which are illegal under both international and Israeli law, an update on the government’s website said.
The measures follow an unprecedented rise in settler violence in the West Bank over the last year, with the UN recording over 1,400 attacks by settlers against Palestinian communities since October 2023.
The month of October sees the beginning of the olive harvest in the West Bank, an important time both culturally and economically for Palestinians. It has traditionally suffered spikes in violence as organised settler groups disrupt and attack Palestinians.
The government said the measures are part of wider UK efforts to support a more stable West Bank, which is vital for the peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis.
Speaking at an event organised by Yachad at Labour conference Shaul said:”“Since May, we haven’t had an announcement from the UK on sanctions against violence and settler terrorism.
“I think that’s a very important issue. The United States has opened the door. The Tory government did it in May. This should be a very low hanging fruit for Labour.
“Defending Israeli terrorism in the West Bank is not something that many people would stand and do. ”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.