UK ‘deeply concerned’ after Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza

The UK has urged Israel to restore Gaza’s electricity supply, warning that failing to do so risked breaching international law.

Israel announced it had cut off Gaza’s electricity supply on Sunday evening, a week after it suspended delivery of humanitarian supplies to the territory.

The decision has sparked concern about the impact on drinking water in Gaza, with a key desalination plant now reliant on generators to produce significantly less water than previously.

On Monday, Downing Street said it was “deeply concerned” by reports that Israel had cut off Gaza’s electricity and urged Tel Aviv to reverse its decision.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Our position is humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool.”

Asked whether the move was against international law, he said this was “a matter for an international court” but added: “A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, including basic needs such as electricity, risks breaching Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law.”

The suspension of aid and electricity for Gaza comes amid a dispute over the next phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Israel wants Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to end on March 1 with a move to a second phase that would include Hamas releasing all remaining living hostages and Israel making a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

But negotiations on beginning this second phase have not yet begun as Israel, with US support, pushes for an extension of the initial phase including the release of half the remaining hostages in exchange for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.