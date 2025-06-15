UK government advises against all travel to Israel
In update the FCDO website warns that 'travel insurance could be invalidated' if people don't follow the new advice
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its guidance to warn Britons against all travel to Israel amid the conflict with Iran.
The FCDO website warns that “travel insurance could be invalidated” if people travel against the advice, and described the current status as a “fast-moving situation that poses significant risks”.
Any UK nationals in Israel should follow advice from local authorities, the FCDO added.
The new advice says: “We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks. The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning. The current situation has disrupted air links out of the country and may disrupt road links.”
It added: “Follow instructions from the Israeli government. Restrictions may be put in place at short notice. Should you be in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and not have access to Home Front Command continue to follow local instructions including from Palestinian Civil Defence.”
Consular support is limited, but the FCDO said any British national requiring urgent support should contact them on +44 176 766 7600.
Social media stary Zach Margolin, 31, from North London, told The Times“Ideally the UK government should be putting on a repatriation flight. The only update [from the Foreign Office] is don’t go to Israel.”
With his sister’s wedding in the UK next weekend, Margolin said of the Iranian attacks on Tel Aviv:”It’s really frightening. Last night was the most I’ve seen or felt.”
The UK was in the top three nations to visit Israel last year with 80,000 tourists, behind only France and the USA.
Last month the number of Britons heading to Israel more than doubled to 14,700 compared with the same month in 2024.
