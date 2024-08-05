UK military teams on standby for evacuations if Middle East violence escalates

British military teams have been put on standby to evacuate citizens from Lebanon if violence escalates between Israel and Hezbollah and Iran.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy was on Monday also ensuring plans to evacuate Britons from Lebanon are fully up to speed if the situation worsens dramatically.

UK citizens are also being advised to leave the country even if flights available would not take them directly back to the UK or a European city.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “We have sent extra consular, Border Force and military teams to the region to support our embassy and undertake contingency planning with the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon, including roads, being affected or closed due to events escalating.”

Flights out of Lebanon were selling out as people flee the country ahead of a feared escalation of violence in the Middle East.

The G7 wealthy group of nations, which includes the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and Italy, urged restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East on Monday, saying that recent events “threatened to ignite a broader conflict in the region” beyond the Gaza war.

Lammy posted on X: “Today, I spoke with my G7 counterparts to urgently push for regional de-escalation.

“The UK continues to work around the clock with international partners to reduce tensions in the Middle East.”

Lammy had stressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly. While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear – leave now.”

He added:“A widening of this conflict is in nobody’s interest – the consequences could be catastrophic. That’s why we continue to call for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.”

Iran has vowed “severe” retaliation against Israel, which it blames for the death of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Israel has not commented.

His assassination came hours after Israel killed Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Western officials fear that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia and political movement based in Lebanon, could play a key role in any such retaliation, which in turn could spark a serious Israeli response.

The US is also deploying additional military power in the Middle East as a defensive measure with a goal of de-escalating tensions in the region, a White House official said on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden was convening his national security team in the situation room on Monday to discuss developments in the Middle East, the White House said, adding that he would speak with Jordan’s King Abdullah as well.

American news service Axios reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterpart from G7 countries that Iran and Hezbollah could start attacking Israel as early as Monday, citing three sources briefed on the call.