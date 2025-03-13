Vintage Purim! Rare 1920s festival costume photos unveiled

These rare archival photos documenting Purim celebrations in Israel during the 1920s have been unveiled by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) photo archive.

The three images were captured by Shmuel Joseph Schweig, one of the most well-known photographers during the early years of Zionist life in Israel.

In the first photo, taken in March 1928, a young child is dressed as a sailor, wearing a uniform and hat. The costume represents a KKL-JNF ship, symbolising the arrival of Jewish people to Israel.

Another photo shows a child dressed as a citrus tree, with the costume crafted from leaves and branches, adorned with real oranges.

The third photo, taken in 1926, captures two children in original costumes. One child is dressed in a split costume, with one half in black and the other in white, while the second child is wearing a dress decorated with Jewish symbols, including Stars of David.

Efrat Sinai, head of the archives department at KKL-JNF said: “These photos provide a fascinating historical window, not only into Purim celebrations but also into the early days of Israeli society. They show how both children and adults created colourful, imaginative celebrations with the limited resources available to them—long before costume stores or a commercial industry surrounding the holiday. They capture the natural joy, Zionist values, and the sense of community that was being formed during that time.”