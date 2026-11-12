Vue launches investigation after Jewish mum and kids ‘turned away from cinema over Palestinian badge complaint’

According to accounts circulating on social media, the mother raised concerns about the political symbol, prompting two managers to be called

Cinema giant Vue has launched an investigation after a Jewish mother and her children were allegedly refused entry to a Leeds cinema following a row over a staff member wearing a Palestinian badge.

The woman had taken her children to the Vue multiplex at The Light shopping centre on The Headrow for a birthday outing on Remembrance Sunday when she spotted an employee wearing the badge.

According to accounts circulating on social media, the mother raised concerns about the political symbol, prompting two managers to be called.

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But rather than resolving the complaint, staff allegedly refused to allow the family into the cinema, turning what should have been a birthday celebration into an upsetting confrontation.

Vue, which operates two cinemas in Leeds, confirmed to Jewish News that it is investigating the allegations. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of and take seriously concerns raised following an incident at one of our venues. We are currently looking into the circumstances carefully. We are committed to ensuring that everyone visiting and working at Vue is treated fairly and with respect. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.”