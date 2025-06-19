Wolfson Hillel primary school sweeps to second national football title
The star squad, representing Tottenham Hotspur, won a competition where the country's top under-11 teams represented the 20 Premier League football clubs
Wolfson Hillel primary school have won another national football championship, representing Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League Primary Stars tournament held at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium.
The under-11 team competed against pupils from 19 other primary schools – each representing one of the Premier Leagues’ 20 clubs. Having won an Enfield Borough competition, Wolfson Hillel then squared off against other top local primary schools as Tottenham Hotspur stadium to win the right to represent the club in the national competition.
The Jewish primary school squad, coached by Wolfson Hillel PE teacher Adam Warner and parent Rob Glass, ultimately triumphed in the final of the Primary Stars tournament, beating the school representing Everton in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought game.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of players”, Warner said.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard all season and shown real character, teamwork, and sportsmanship at every stage. To come through another major tournament while representing a Premier League club is a real honour. Watching the boys lift their second national trophy is an unbelievable achievement. They’ve made their school—and all of us—incredibly proud.”
Cooper Glass, the tournament’s top scorer, thanked the team’s coaches and supportive parents who attended their games, as well as his team-mates.
“When the winning penalty went in, I felt a rush of excitement and I couldn’t believe what we had done”, he said.
“I was lucky enough to be the top scorer of the tournament, but it wasn’t all me. My friends helped me a lot with my goals, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Alex Kingston, the schools’ co-head teacher, also thanked the “brilliant coaches…and all the parents for their support.
“As a school, we’ve worked hard to strengthen our sports provision, and this victory is a fantastic reflection of that. The pride across our school community is immense—we are all inspired by what the team has achieved.”
