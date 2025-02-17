Young Norwood raises £150k at annual property industry awards dinner

More than 400 donors raised £150k at Young Norwood’s 18th annual property awards dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Wednesday night.

The evening championing support for neurodiverse children and their families and people with neurodevelopmental disabilities, was hosted by broadcaster Rob Rinder.

Among those recognised were commercial agent of the year recipients Dean Leslie & Matt Glazer of GLPG, for having transacted on the sale/acquisition of more than £200 million of real estate; property lawyer of the year Daniel Kyriakides of Reed Smith LLP, for having acted as lead-lawyer on the £300 million acquisition of the Burlington Arcade; and residential agent of the year, Craig Draper of Aston Chase, for having personally handled over £250 million worth of property across prime London locations.

The ‘One to Watch’ award went to Sofi Zikerman White of LifeProven, in recognition of her having overseen £5 billion of operational real estate and £350 million of development assets.

The evening’s fundraising appeal was introduced by Jonathan Tobin, whose son Jacob attends Norwood’s short breaks services and featured in the fundraising appeal film.

Describing his bond with his son, who is autistic with learning disabilities and non-verbal, Jonathan said: “I’ve never had a conversation with Jacob, and I don’t know what goes on inside his head. But I can tell you this: spending time with him is a joy. He’s taught me more about love, patience, and resilience than I ever thought possible.”

Describing the needs-based community support Jacob has received from Norwood he added: “Norwood’s work is nothing short of life-changing—not just for individuals themselves with neurodiversity, but for their families – like mine – equipping them with the tools to meet their needs.”

Funds raised on the evening will go towards the £12m in voluntary contributions the charity requires each year to support the delivery of its services, with only one in four of its services receiving any kind of statutory funding.