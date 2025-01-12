2,000 yellow ribbons for the hostages at Arsenal FA Cup match

Arsenal fans have launched a campaign to raise awareness of the ongoing plight of Israel’s hostages in Gaza, with two thousand yellow ribbons handed out today ahead of their FA Cup match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Gooners (Arsenal fans), Jewish supporters, and allies—backed by Stop The

Hate – came together to launch the She Wore Campaign, an initiative

to amplify calls for their immediate return, covering the stadium in yellow ribbons on Saturday evening.

Drawing inspiration from the famous Arsenal FA Cup song, “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon,” the campaign symbolises solidarity with the 98 innocent people still held hostage by Hamas.

Organiser Max from Stop the Hate told Jewish News: “As an Arsenal fan and season ticket holder, I’m incredibly proud to see the Gooner community rallying behind such an important cause. Football has the power to unite us, and this campaign is about more than just the game—it’s about standing in solidarity with the hostages and their families.

“By wearing these yellow ribbons, we’re not only showing our compassion but also sending a clear message that no one should be forgotten. Together through Football, we can amplify the call for their safe return.”