64% surge in Jewish women seeking help after sexual violence
End-of-year stats from Jewish Women's Aid also show a 9% rise in Jewish children affected by abuse
Jewish Women’s Aid has reported a staggering 64% increase in the number of clients seeking help after experiencing sexual violence.
New figures released by the charity show a significant rise in the number of women and children seeking support over the past year, highlighting the growing need for services combating domestic abuse in the UK Jewish community.
The figures show a 24% increase in the number of women receiving support, a 9% increase in the number of children affected by abuse and a 26% rise in the number of counselling sessions delivered.
In total, 816 women were supported in the past year, compared to 659 between 2022-2023.
JWA professionals delivered 2,154 counselling sessions from 2023-2024, up from 1,700 the previous year, and the number of clients supported for sexual violence more than doubled, from 28 to 46 over the past year.
Meanwhile, children’s therapy counselling sessions rose by 63% this year, with 671 sessions delivered compared to 410 the previous year. JWA also provided assistance to 445 children over the past year, a 9% increase from the 409 before.
Domestic abuse survivor Jessica* (not her real name) said: “Jewish Women’s Aid was there for me when no one else could be. They helped me recognise what was happening to me and my child and allowed me to safely escape my increasingly dangerous situation.”
JWA chief executive Sam Clifford said: “These figures are a stark reminder of the growing impact of domestic abuse and sexual violence within our community. We are seeing more women and children reach out for support, but we know there are still many who are suffering in silence. We encourage anyone affected by abuse or violence to get in touch with us. Jewish Women’s Aid is here to support all across the Jewish community, regardless of their social background or religious denomination.”
