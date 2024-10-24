7 October praised as ‘just so beautiful’ at ‘family event’ at London ExCel Centre
Speakers openly praised Hamas atrocities at the Islamic Global Peace and Unity Festival
The 7 October Hamas attack was praised as “just so beautiful” at a “peace and unity” festival at one of the UK’s top exhibition centres.
Iranian Press TV presenter Latifa Abouchakra also described the atrocities in which Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages as “a biblical battle between good and evil” at the Islamic Global Peace and Unity event at the London ExCel Centre, organised by the Islam Channel.
Abouchakra, who posted a video of herself on 7 October praising Hamas and calling Israeli hostages “prisoners of war” and “members of the occupation forces”, was one of several guest speakers openly condoning Hamas at the “family event”, which was exposed by investigative reporter David Collier.
She added: “Until 7 October, citizens of the world had lost hope in their individual power. Until you look at Palestine… and you want to cry… it’s just so beautiful. You see a largely refugee population – who have been under occupation – sieged by land, air and sea for over 16 years – and they could strike at the heart of the most advanced army in the world, with homemade machines, no less.”
Ben Jamal, head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, also among the speakers, told the audience: “Israel has no right to defend itself… it is the Palestinian people that have a right to resist – including, as enshrined within international law, through armed resistance.“
Also present was British “scholar” Fatima Barkatulla, who on 8 October 2023, said: “This Palestinian uprising is 100% legitimate.”
Proudly antisemitic former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, who has described Jews as “hook-nosed” and claims the Holocaust is exaggerated and Israeli academic Ilan Pappe, who said 7 October is being used by Israel as a pretext to pursue genocide, also took part.
On its website, the Islamic Global Peace and Unity festival describes itself as “a beacon, illuminating the richness of Muslim lifestyle, culture and business on a global scale”.
The event took place between 19 and 20 October at London Excel in Newham. The site was acquired by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in 2008.
A spokesperson for CST said: “Given the horrendous increase in anti-Jewish hatred and extremism over the past year and the damage that has been caused to community relations, it is essential that the organisers of conferences such as this ensure that they do not provide a platform to anybody who has expressed antisemitic views or support for terrorism and violence in the past, or who is likely to do so at their event.”
It added that it would be “irresponsible and reckless for any mainstream speakers, organisations or venues to be involved in an event where any such person may be speaking. CST urges all respectable, mainstream organisations connected to this event, including the venue itself, to review their procedures to ensure that any such mistakes cannot be made in future.”
Jewish News has contacted London Excel, the Metropolitan Police, Home Office and Mayor of London for comment.
