A sickening display of cruelty: Two hostages forced to watch others released then taken back into captivity

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum have condemned “a calculated act of psychological torture” after two hostages who aren’t due to be freed until phase two of the ceasefire deal were forced to watch the freeing of others today.

Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal were shown in a propaganda video pleading to be allowed to go home, while siting in a van metres from the stage where two other hostages were paraded before they were freed.

Th Forum said in a statement: “Hamas released a disturbing video showing Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal forced to watch as three fellow hostages were freed, while they remain in captivity. This calculated act of psychological torture is a stark, sickening display of cruelty.

“Evyatar, Guy, and dozens other hostages have been tragically excluded from this current phase. President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, you have already brought many home, but now every one of the 63 hostages must be brought back. There is no time for stages or delays.

“Every second counts. Our loved ones are suffering, tortured, and dying in the dark, suffocating tunnels of Hamas. This nightmare cannot be allowed to continue for one more day.”