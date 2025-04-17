Activist group trying to use UK courts for war crimes claim against Israeli minister denies Hezbollah link

One of two organisations attempting to pursue a private prosecution in the UK against an Israeli minister has denied its founder has links with the Hezbollah terror organisation.

The Brussels-based Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) announced on Wednesday that it had joined with the London-based Global Legal Action Network (Glan) in seeking to obtain an arrest warrant for Gideon Sa’ar as the Israeli foreign minister made a private visit to the UK.

The activist groups claimed Sa’ar’s position in the Israeli security cabinet and his public statements on Gaza are grounds for alleging the foreign minister’s complicity in war crimes carried out by the IDF.

But as they attempted to gain publicity for their actions, whose action is supported by the hardline anti-Israel MP Zarah Sultana, a spokesperson for HRF hit back at what they said was a “baseless smear campaign” against the group’s founders Dyab Abou Jahja and Karim Hassoun in relation to comments they have made about the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia Islamist group Hezbollah and Hamas.

In a New York Times interview in 2003 HRF chair Jahja, who grew up in Lebanon states he joined Hezbollah and is “still very proud” of the military training he received.

In September 2024, Jahja said he organised meetings as director of the International Union of Parliamentarians for Palestine in which “Hezbollah’s political leadership” met with political figures including William Hague, who was shadow foreign secretary at the time.

Jahja also has a history of making openly homophobic remarks including an article he wrote in which he referenced “Aids spreading fagots.”

Hassoun, the HRF secretary, meanwhile has a similar history of controversial comments, including a post on X in December 2023 stating Hassoun “I condemn Hamas for taking only 100 hostages instead of 500 or 1,000″ following the October 7 massacre.

HRF and Glan said they had written on Wednesday to the UK’s attorney general and the director of public prosecutions to seek consent for a private prosecution against Sa’ar in the UK.

They cited Sa’ar’s membership of the Israeli security cabinet, and his public statements on seizing territory in Gaza and cutting off humanitarian aid.

The two groups claimed an application for an arrest warrant had been prepared for Westminster magistrates court.

Sa’ar had flown into the UK on a private visit on Monday, but had met with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Tuesday, and had also met with Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg.

Explaining its activities HRF said it “actively pursue[s] legal action against those responsible for these atrocities, including perpetrators, accomplices, and inciters of violence against Palestinians.

“Through offensive litigation, we aim to hold these actors accountable in both international and national courts, challenging the culture of impunity that has allowed such crimes to persist.”

HRF has also filed complaints against Israeli soldiers in this country, Brazil, Sri Lanka, France and several other nations.

Addressing criticism of the group’s two founders this week a spokesperson for the HRF said: “Since our formation, there has been a baseless campaign to smear our founders, led mostly by the Israeli government. Dyab Abou Jahjah is not, nor has he ever been, a member of Hezbollah. Karim Hassoun is originally from Morocco.

“While both support and respect the rights of all people to resist occupation – as is their human right under international law – neither adhere to any political party in Lebanon.”

London-based Glan describes itself as “a unique non-profit organisation that works with affected communities to pursue innovative legal actions across borders, challenging states and other powerful actors involved with systemic injustice.”

“Our vision is justice across borders,” a statement on its website adds.

Glan has been among groups taking the UK government to the High Court to try to force it to suspend all weapons export licences to Israel, citing violations of international law.

In a joint statement Glan and the HRF said of its latest attempt at pursuing the Israeli minister Sa’ar through courts in the UK:“As a senior member of Israel’s security cabinet alongside Benjamin Netanyahu – wanted by the international criminal court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza – Gideon Sa’ar is deeply implicated in the collective decisions that led to mass civilian death and suffering following October 7, 2023.

“His central role in shaping and defending the government’s military policy makes him a key figure in the leadership responsible for a campaign the ICJ has found plausibly genocidal.”

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, MP Sultana, who sits as an independent after the Labour whip was removed, expressed support for the action saying:”I fully support the initiative by humanitarian law groups to demand an arrest warrant.

“The UK must stand firmly with international law and ensure all those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity are held accountable, no matter how powerful they are.”

Sa’ar is believed to have now left the UK and returned to Israel.

Jewish News has contacted the UK Attorney General’s office for comment.