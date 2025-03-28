Actresses posts have ‘hurt Snow White’, says producer’s son
Jonah Platt says Rachel Zegler’s “immature” behaviour and “narcissism” impacted those working on it
The son of Snow White producer Marc Platt has said Rachel Zegler’s pro-Palestinian posts on social media damaged the film’s success and put others at risk.
Jonah Platt, a Jewish actor and host of the Being Jewish podcast, defended his father after reports emerged that Marc flew to New York to speak with Zegler following her online comments during the promotional campaign for Disney’s live-action remake.
Zegler, 23, thanked fans for the trailer’s popularity last August, adding: “And always remember, free Palestine.” She later posted messages criticising Donald Trump after his re-election, writing: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”
In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Jonah Platt wrote: “Yeah, my dad, producer of an enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million-dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”
He added: “Her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office,” which opened to just £69 million worldwide against a reported £214 million budget.
“Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” he continued.
“Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires… Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”
Following Zegler’s post, her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot reportedly received death threats and was given additional security. Gadot served in the IDF and has been a vocal supporter of Israel.
An insider told The New York Post that Zegler “didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone.”
Platt, who has appeared in Wicked and The Office, uses his weekly podcast to explore Jewish identity and rising antisemitism in entertainment and public life.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.