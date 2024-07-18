Adidas apologises for ‘upset or distress caused’ by 1972 Munich Olympic trainer
EXCLUSIVE: Sports brand re-issued its SL 72 OG shoe, inspired by the infamous Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes were murdered by Palestinian terrorists
Adidas has apologised and told Jewish News it is “revising” its promotional campaign for a trainer inspired by those worn by athletes at the infamous Munich Olympics of 1972.
The company has faced intense criticism for the re-issue of the SL 72 OG shoe, fronted by Palestinian model Bella Hadid.
In the early hours of September 5th, 1972, eight Palestinian terrorists, part of the Black September group, an offshoot of the modern-day Fatah movement, forced their way into the quarters of the Israeli Olympic team. Two athletes were murdered and another nine taken hostage and later tortured and killed.
A spokesperson for Adidas told Jewish News: “The Adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world.
“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and apologise for any upset or distress caused. As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do.”
In a letter shared with Jewish News, the daughter of Olympic weightlifter Josef Romano, one of the 11 murdered at the 1972 Munich Games, wrote to Adidas customer services in Germany to express her “deep disappointment”.
Shlomit Romano said: “While I understand the desire to tap into nostalgia and iconic designs, the choice of this particular year carries significant historical weight that seems to have been overlooked.
“The 1972 Olympic Games in Munich are infamously remembered for the tragic attack carried out by the Palestinian organization, Black September, which resulted in the murder of 11 Israeli athletes. This event is a somber chapter in Olympic history and a painful memory for many around the world, particularly the families and friends of the victims, as well as the broader Jewish community.”
Romano adds that choosing 1972 as a focal point for their campaign without acknowledging the tragedy is, in her view, “insensitive and distressing. Furthermore, Bella Hadid’s public stance on certain political issues adds another layer of complexity, which can be seen as controversial given the historical context of 1972.
“I believe that companies like Adidas, which have a global influence, bear a responsibility to be mindful of historical contexts and the potential implications of their marketing decisions. I urge you to reconsider the campaign and find a more appropriate way to honor the legacy of your brand without inadvertently causing pain or controversy.”
The shoe has been featured in magazines Vogue and Dazed and Confused.
It’s not the first controversy for the global sports brand. In 2022, as reported by Jewish News, Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks.
- The 11 Israeli athletes murdered in 1972 were Amitzur Shapira, David Berger, Eliezer Halfin, Yossef Romano, Kehat Shorr, Moshe Weinberg, Mark Slavin, Yakov Springer, Yossef Gutfreund, Andre Spitzer and Ze’ev Friedman.
