Adolescence creator Jack Thorne responds to false Jewish claims circulating online
Speculation about his identity arises amid Adolescence’s success and ongoing online debate
Award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne has spoken out against the bizarre and false claims circulating about him online – among them that he is Jewish.
Thorne, co-creator of the hit Netflix drama Adolescence, revealed that since the show’s success, he has been subjected to personal attacks and misinformation on social media.
Speaking on Newsnight, he said: “I’ve been on the television a little bit, and what’s been happening in the last few days is my picture being circulated with questions about my masculinity, whether I’ve got too much oestrogen in my system, whether I’m a man or not.”
“Weird things like people saying I’m Jewish when I’m not; it’s been very odd.”
While Thorne did not comment on the significance of the false claims about his religion, the misidentification of public figures as Jewish is not uncommon. High-profile individuals, including actors, politicians, and journalists, have often been the subject of similar rumours, sometimes used to shape narratives about their background or influence.
The backlash against Thorne follows the overwhelming success of Adolescence, a four-part crime drama exploring incel culture and social media’s role in shaping young men’s attitudes.
The series, which follows the arrest of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his female classmate, has topped Netflix’s global viewing charts and sparked political debate.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer referenced Adolescence during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, saying he watched it with his children and acknowledging that “this violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem; it’s abhorrent, and we have to tackle it.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.