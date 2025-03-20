Adolescence creator Jack Thorne responds to false Jewish claims circulating online

Award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne has spoken out against the bizarre and false claims circulating about him online – among them that he is Jewish.

Thorne, co-creator of the hit Netflix drama Adolescence, revealed that since the show’s success, he has been subjected to personal attacks and misinformation on social media.

Speaking on Newsnight, he said: “I’ve been on the television a little bit, and what’s been happening in the last few days is my picture being circulated with questions about my masculinity, whether I’ve got too much oestrogen in my system, whether I’m a man or not.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Weird things like people saying I’m Jewish when I’m not; it’s been very odd.”

While Thorne did not comment on the significance of the false claims about his religion, the misidentification of public figures as Jewish is not uncommon. High-profile individuals, including actors, politicians, and journalists, have often been the subject of similar rumours, sometimes used to shape narratives about their background or influence.

The backlash against Thorne follows the overwhelming success of Adolescence, a four-part crime drama exploring incel culture and social media’s role in shaping young men’s attitudes.

The series, which follows the arrest of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his female classmate, has topped Netflix’s global viewing charts and sparked political debate.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer referenced Adolescence during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, saying he watched it with his children and acknowledging that “this violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem; it’s abhorrent, and we have to tackle it.”