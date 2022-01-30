Ahead of Herzog’s UAE trip, editor of Arab Times calls for Kuwait to normalise ties
Israel's head of state was welcomed by the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, after flying over Saudi airspace for the historic visit
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
On the eve of Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s historic first visit to the United Arab Emirates, the editor-in-chef of the English-language Arab Times newspaper has written a passionate editorial calling for normalisation of relations between Israel and Kuwait.
President Herzog and his wife Michal landed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, overflying Saudi Arabia en route. They were greeted and welcomed by the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan. The Israeli president was due to embark on a full programme of working meetings with UAE ministers and officials.
The Israeli president’s visit is part of the co-operation agreed in the Abraham Accords, signed in August 2020 between Israel and the UAE and Israel and Bahrain. But there has always been the expectation that more Arab states would want peace agreements with Israel.
In an astonishing editorial in which he repeatedly called the Palestinians “ungrateful” for what the Gulf States had offered them, the Arab Times editor-in-chief Ahmed al-Jarallah said: “Enough is enough. The camel’s back has been broken from the burden of grief we bear due to the ingratitude of the Palestinians. They have been encouraging terrorism against us, issuing calls to kill us…All the Gulf states should normalise relations with Israel due to the fact that peace with this most advanced country is the right thing to do. Let the foolish fend for themselves”.
READ MORE – Dr Liam Fox MP: The Abraham Accords are like no other peace deal with Israel’s neighbours
Grateful to Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for the warm welcome & hospitality at his palace. The Middle East has entered a new era thanks to the Crown Prince and other leaders’ wise and brave decision to normalise ties. We discussed future of Israel & UAE's bold new partnership. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xTDn9q5mJB
— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 30, 2022
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
comments