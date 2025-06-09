AJR appoints Kindertransport scholar in residence
Researcher Dr. Amy Williams appointed to lead commemorative efforts ahead of 90th anniversary of the historic children's rescue
The Association of Jewish Refugees [AJR] has appointed a Kindertransport scholar in residence to help spread awareness of the historic children’s transport through which 10,000 children, mostly Jewish, were brought to Britain in the nine months leading up to the outbreak of World War II.
Dr. Amy Williams, an historian of Holocaust memory and migration, has dedicated more than a decade to researching the Kindertransport and will help lead commemorative efforts in the lead-up to the 90th anniversary of the rescue mission in 2028.
In her new position at AJR, Williams will oversee a series of projects including building a comprehensive, searchable digital platform that will unite newly discovered and existing Kindertransport records—including the Kindertransport lists she uncovered during her fellowship at Yad Vashem.
She said: “This appointment is a full-circle moment for me. The first Kindertransport event I ever attended was hosted by the AJR—11 years ago, at its 75th anniversary commemoration. It was there I first met Kinder and their families, and I began what has become a lifelong commitment to understanding and preserving their stories.”
Her responsibilities will also include developing new research and educational resources, coordinating archival projects across Europe and Israel, working closely with the AJR’s education and heritage team, and helping connect Kinder and their descendants to newly digitised historical records.
A central part of that work will involve sharing previously unseen materials and exploring untold aspects of the Kindertransport story, from lesser-known journeys to overlooked testimonies.
AJR chief executive Michael Newman said: “Dr. Williams brings exceptional scholarly rigour and creative vision to this important role,” adding that her appointment “signals our commitment to preserving the legacy of the Kinder and honouring their remarkable journeys and contributions. We are proud to support Amy in this next chapter of her work.”
Dr. Williams also served as historical advisor on the recent Kindertransport documentary ‘I Was 8814’, which tells the story of Hanna Zack Miley. She has been a fellow at both Yad Vashem and the Zolberg Institute on Migration and Mobility at The New School.
