Alleged Hamas supporter livestreamed arrival into UK on small boat, court hears
Abu Wadee, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, reportedly called for the slaughter of Jews
An alleged Palestinian gunman who reportedly called for the slaughter of Jews livestreamed his illegal arrival into the UK on a small boat, a court has heard.
Abu Wadee, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, is charged with arriving into the UK without leave or valid entry clearance.
He was arrested by immigration enforcement officers after arriving on a small boat in Kent on March 6, having paid smugglers 1,500 euros (£1,300), a previous court hearing was told.
Wadee was then placed in a hotel in the Manchester area.
Canterbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that Wadee, who left Palestine in 2022 before making asylum claims in Greece, Germany and Belgium, had no familial or financial ties to the UK and had stayed between Calais and Dunkirk in France for about seven days before making the crossing.
Prosecutor Harriet Palfreman said: “The chronology of the countries that he has been through suggests he has an understanding of the immigration system.”
Views shared by the defendant online showed he “presents a clear threat to the Jewish community”, Ms Palfreman told the court.
His arrival in the UK made national headlines after it was reported that Wadee, a Palestinian from the city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, had posted on social media support for terror group Hamas, and hate-speech calling for the death of Jews.
It was also reported he posted a video on his Facebook page last September in which he is filmed calling for Allah to “punish (Jews) completely”.
Audrey Mogan, defending, said Wadee had now claimed asylum in the UK and had been joined by 75 other people in the small inflatable boat for the Channel crossing.
The defendant suffered “quite serious injuries”, including to his eye, from other inmates while being detained at HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire, Ms Mogan told the court.
No plea was entered by Wadee, who appeared from custody and was joined in the dock by an Arabic interpreter, during the hearing.
The defendant denied the charge during a hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court last month.
The judge ordered the defendant to next appear at the same court on May 2.
A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Clearly, denying bail to Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas was the right decision. But this goes wider than alleged immigration offences.
“These proceedings have come about after we revealed that he was part of a Hamas-endorsed unit responsible for violence on the Gaza-Israel border and used antisemitic rhetoric at foreign rallies and online. Now, we are calling for terrorism charges to be added to the charge sheet.
“Our solicitors have written to the CPS expressing our belief that Mr Al-Gassas has committed serious offences and that it is in the interests of national security to bring a prosecution on those as well.
“Failure to do so risks signalling that Britain is a safe haven for terrorists. We cannot be a soft touch.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.