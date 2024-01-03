American ‘anti-racism’ activist condemned over ‘terrified about Zionist doctors’ claim
Sairo Rao is accused of antisemitism after tweeting she is 'genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients' treated by doctors and nurses who are 'Zionists'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
An American race campaigner has sparked anger after claiming she was “genuinely terrified” about the number of “Zionists” treating “Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and black patients.”
Saira Rao, founder of Race2Dinner, a group that aims to “help white women confront their own racism”, posted the inflammatory claim on X/formerly known as Twitter.
When it was widely condemned as being antisemitic, Rao, who has been widely ridiculed for earlier posts about pop star Taylor Swift and “white nonsense” refused to back down, claiming “the majority of Zionists are Christian.”
The 49-year-old author had first tweeted:”Realising how many American doctors and nurses are Zionists and genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients — even more than usual. And usually it’s bad.”
Responding Daniel Sugarman, director of public affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Just say ‘Jewish’, Saira, this is taking forever.”
Sugarman wrote on X: “There are lots of Jewish people in medicine. We’re very well aware of what this sort of comment means.”
Realizing how many American doctors and nurses are Zionists and genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients — even more than usual.
And usually it’s bad.
— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) January 1, 2024
Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore said that claims “Zionist” doctors harmed patients were a tenet of anti-Semitism.“A call to purge dangerous ‘Zionist doctors’ and ‘decolonise’ medicine,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Out of the slime of racist history crawls the blood libel and Stalin’s anti-Jewish Doctor’s Plot: he devised personally the lie of Jewish faux-healers who killed.“Even for our times this is gross.”
On X, a Context message was also posted stating:”This is a classic antisemitic trope. Throughout history, Jews & Jewish doctors have been accused of intentionally doing harm or plotting to do harm to non-Jews (esp children & people in power). Israeli doctors provide care to Palestinians all the time. Even terrorists.”
But Rao, who is athe co-author, with Regina Jackson, of a New York Times best-selling book “Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better” refused to back down.
On Tuesday she tweeted: “To the haters of my medical tweet, genuinely curious how the entire medical profession can be inoculated from Zionism? And why it’s unreasonable to be afraid for Muslims who have doctors who are cheering on Israel’s genocide?”Lastly, the majority of Zionists are Christian.”
Last year the Creative Artists Agency severed ties with Rao after she made inflammatory comments about Israelis, referring to them as “bloodthirsty genocidal ghouls” who are so “obsessed with land and power and money that you murder newborns to obtain this STUFF”.
She claimed that “the vast majority of white Americans are pro-genocide”, as is the CAA itself, for failing to condemn what she alleged was the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.
Rao was also widely ridiculed for a post on X/Twitter in which she attacked TIME Magazine for naming Taylor Swift as Person of the Year.
She accused the magazine of “White nonsense, white violence, white love of Black and brown genocide” for selecting Swift, who Rao alleged would be able to singlehandedly stop the genocide of Palestinians with one Instagram post, but chooses not to.
In 2018 Rao ran for Congress, losing out to incumbent Democrat Diana DeGette in the primary.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.